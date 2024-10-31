South African footballer Shaun Mogaila hands himself in over death of nine-year-old girl in head-on crash
South African football player, Shaun Mogaila, has handed himself in to police after a nine-year-old girl died in a head on crash with a black BWM. The child was reportedly on her way to school
Video footage shows the moment the BMW crossing into the wrong lane, into oncoming traffic, slamming into the other vehicle, carrying the little girl, before the driver fled the scene. Local media reports say the Sekhukhune United footballer later handed himself in to the police following the fatal car accident on Wednesday (October 30).
The footage, filmed by a car dashcam along Andrew Mapheto Road in Thembisa, shows multiple vehicles driving along a busy road before a car appears out of nowhere and ploughs into one of them head-on, reportedly driven by a mother taking two children to school.
Her nine-year-old daughter died at the scene of the crash, while the 13-year-old boy, understood to be a neighbour who was in the car with them, was taken to the Thembisa Tertiary Hospital with serious injuries.
Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said: "The female driver was traumatised and inconsolable. She cried about her daughter who died on the scene. By the time we as community members arrived on the scene, we had learnt that the player had fled the scene."
The police spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that Mogaila had later handed himself in. Makgato added: "A powder which we suspect could be 'cocaine' and weed 'edibles' were also found in his vehicle."
He is facing charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and fleeing the scene of an accident, police said.
The 29-year-old is playing his first season with Sekhukhune after moving from KwaZulu-Natal's Royal AM.
Story: NewsX