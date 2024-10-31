Footballer hands himself in over the death of a nine-year-old girl in head-on crash.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South African football player, Shaun Mogaila, has handed himself in to police after a nine-year-old girl died in a head on crash with a black BWM. The child was reportedly on her way to school

Video footage shows the moment the BMW crossing into the wrong lane, into oncoming traffic, slamming into the other vehicle, carrying the little girl, before the driver fled the scene. Local media reports say the Sekhukhune United footballer later handed himself in to the police following the fatal car accident on Wednesday (October 30).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footage, filmed by a car dashcam along Andrew Mapheto Road in Thembisa, shows multiple vehicles driving along a busy road before a car appears out of nowhere and ploughs into one of them head-on, reportedly driven by a mother taking two children to school.

Footballer Shaun Mogaila has handed himself in to police following a fatal crash that killed a nine-year-old girl | @mogaila_7/NF/newsX

Her nine-year-old daughter died at the scene of the crash, while the 13-year-old boy, understood to be a neighbour who was in the car with them, was taken to the Thembisa Tertiary Hospital with serious injuries.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said: "The female driver was traumatised and inconsolable. She cried about her daughter who died on the scene. By the time we as community members arrived on the scene, we had learnt that the player had fled the scene."

The police spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that Mogaila had later handed himself in. Makgato added: "A powder which we suspect could be 'cocaine' and weed 'edibles' were also found in his vehicle."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is facing charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and fleeing the scene of an accident, police said.

The 29-year-old is playing his first season with Sekhukhune after moving from KwaZulu-Natal's Royal AM.

Story: NewsX