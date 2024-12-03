South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol | Getty Images

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared martial law in a dramatic and controversial move, pledging to eliminate “anti-state” forces.

The decision has sparked immediate backlash from both the opposition and members of his own conservative party. Here’s what you need to know about this law.

What is martial law, and why was it declared?

Martial law grants military authorities temporary control over civilian functions during emergencies. President Yoon said the measure aims to “rebuild and protect” South Korea from what he described as “pro-North Korean forces” and threats to the “constitutional democratic order.”

In a televised speech, Yoon stated:“I will eliminate anti-state forces as quickly as possible and normalise the country. Believe in me and tolerate some inconveniences.” He argued the step was necessary to prevent South Korea from “falling into the depths of national ruin.”

What does martial law mean for South Korea?

Under martial law:

Parliament and political gatherings are suspended: The military announced restrictions on activities that could lead to “social confusion,” according to Yonhap news agency.

Doctors on strike ordered to return to work: Thousands of doctors protesting against government plans to expand medical school enrolment were told to resume duties within 48 hours.

Police blockades at the National Assembly: TV footage showed officers restricting access to the legislative body.

However, the duration of martial law remains unclear. Under South Korean law, it can be overturned with a majority vote in parliament, which is controlled by the opposition Democratic Party.

This is South Korea’s first martial law declaration since 1987, following the country’s democratisation. Comparisons have been drawn to the country’s authoritarian past, including its last martial law in October 1979.

Why is martial law controversial?

Critics argue the move undermines democratic institutions:

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election to Yoon, called the declaration “illegal and unconstitutional.”

Han Dong-hoon, leader of Yoon’s own People Power Party, said the decision is “wrong” and vowed to “stop it with the people.”

The opposition Democratic Party, which holds a majority in parliament, called an emergency meeting to address the situation.

Yoon’s administration, whose approval ratings have dipped in recent months, has faced multiple challenges, including:

Political gridlock: Yoon’s People Power Party is locked in a standoff with the opposition-controlled parliament over key issues like next year’s budget bill.

Impeachment motions: The opposition has sought to impeach top prosecutors investigating Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, seen as a frontrunner for the 2027 presidential election.

Corruption allegations: Yoon has dismissed calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, fueling criticism from rivals.

How is martial law affecting tourists?

As of now, there are no official reports indicating significant disruptions to tourist activities. However, travellers may experience increased security measures and potential restrictions in certain areas, especially near government buildings and during public gatherings.

For British nationals in South Korea, Downing Street has urged them to monitor the Foreign Office’s advice. A Number 10 spokesperson said: “That is a very fast-moving situation and, as you would expect, we are closely monitoring developments in South Korea.

“We would advise all British nationals to monitor the UK’s travel advice for updates and follow the advice of local authorities.” The Foreign Office’s travel advice was updated on Wednesday warning UK nationals to “follow the advice of local authorities and avoid political demonstrations”.