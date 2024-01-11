An oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman has been seized by the Iranian navy

Large oil tanker ship smoking sails Strait of Hormuz, Persian Gulf, Iran. Picture: Getty images

An oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman has been seized by the Iranian navy, after the St Nikolas vessel was reported to have been boarded by armed men on Thursday morning (January 11). The state-run IRNA news agency briefly reported the seizure by the Iranian navy without identifying the specific vessel, attributing it to a judicial order.

The St Nikolas was previously involved in a dispute with the US Justice Department resulting in the seizure of a million barrels of Iranian crude oil. According to Sky News, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKTMO) said the attack occurred 50 miles off the coast of Oman, stating that the ship's security manager heard "unknown voices over the phone" alongside the captain, and subsequent attempts to contact the vessel were unsuccessful.

Amid heightened tensions in the Red Sea, where Houthi rebel attacks disrupt shipping, private intelligence firm Ambrey reported that "four to five armed persons" boarded the ship, covering surveillance cameras during the incident. The seizure unfolded in an area between Oman and Iran, a crucial passage for ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz, a significant route for global oil trade.

The St Nikolas, formerly known as the Suez Rajan and associated with the Greek shipping company Empire Navigation, had faced scrutiny in February 2022 when suspicions arose regarding the tanker carrying oil from Iran's Khargh Island.

In a previous statement, the Athens-based corporation acknowledged losing touch with the vessel, which is crewed by 18 Filipinos and one Greek national, without elaborating further. In February 2022, the group United Against Nuclear Iran claimed that the vessel was transporting oil from Iran's Khargh Island.

For several months, the vessel remained sat in the South China Sea near the northeastern shoreline of Singapore. Unexpectedly, it changed course and headed towards the Texas coast without providing any justification.

