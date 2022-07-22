Steve Bannon served as the White House chief strategist during the first seven months of Donald Trump’s administration

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has been found guilt of contempt of Congress.

Mr Bannon, who served as Donald Trump’s chief strategist during the first seven months of his administration, was charged after he defied subpoenas to give evidence at the January 6 House committee hearing.

Steve Bannon has been convicted of contempt after declining to respond to subpoenas to testify at the January 6 committee hearings. (Credit: Getty Images)

He has now been found guilty on two counts of contempt - failing to appear for deposition and failing to produce documents.

Mr Bannon could spend up to 30 days in jail.

The House select committee is currently investigating the riots which occured at the US Capitol on Washington D.C, on January 6 2021.

Recent statements at the hearing have seen former aides, allies and members of Congress claim that former president Trump had refused to call for peace at the riots or call off the incident.