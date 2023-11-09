Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalised after ‘fainting’ at World Business Forum

Steve Wozniak hospitalised: Apple co-founder rushed to hospital after ‘fainting’ at World Business Forum
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has been hospitalised after fainting at an event.
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalised in Mexico City on Wednesday (November 8), it has been reported. According to a CNN report, the 73-year-old was taken to hospital after fainting minutes before his participation at the World Business Forum, an event he attended in the country’s capital.
Although the cause is not yet known, entertainment website TMZ, which broke news of Wozniak’s health issues on Wednesday night, reported he had suffered “vertigo” symptoms, “after which he told his wife he was said he was ‘feeling strange’”. The report added “he then started exhibiting symptoms that alarmed his wife.”
1976 marked the inception of Apple Computer company, which Wozniak co-founded with his more renowned business associate, the late Steve Jobs, an esteemed investor and longstanding Apple CEO.
As the most valuable corporation in the world, their enterprise was a personal computing pioneer recognised for its functionality and design of a variety of consumer electronics, such as desktop and laptop computers, the iPhone, and more.