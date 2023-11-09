Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalised after ‘fainting’ at World Business Forum

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has been hospitalised after fainting at an event.

Although the cause is not yet known, entertainment website TMZ, which broke news of Wozniak’s health issues on Wednesday night, reported he had suffered “vertigo” symptoms, “after which he told his wife he was said he was ‘feeling strange’”. The report added “he then started exhibiting symptoms that alarmed his wife.”

1976 marked the inception of Apple Computer company, which Wozniak co-founded with his more renowned business associate, the late Steve Jobs, an esteemed investor and longstanding Apple CEO.

