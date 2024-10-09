Superfit Russian ice climbing champion Alena Vlasova dies from meningitis after being bitten by a tick
All-Russia champ Alena Vlasova, 35, died of a heart attack on 5th October in hospital near her home in Kirov, Kirov Oblast, triggered by encephalitis caused by the bite.
Mum Alena noticed the bite in June after a day out in the country with friends but thought nothing of it until she began to feel ill and drowsy the next day. The bug, reports local media, had been a carrier for the tick-borne encephalitis virus which triggered meningitis.
Local media reports say that her weakened condition led to a severe bout of pneumonia which destroyed 70 per cent of her lungs.
Then after three months in a coma on a ventilator, she suffered a massive heart attack and could not be revived. Alena was the reigning Russian champion of the doubles ice climbing speed championship. She left a husband and a ten-year-old daughter.
A spokesperson for the Russian Mountaineering Federation said: "In the prime of her life, Alena Vlasova passed away. We still don't believe it's possible. We express sincere condolences to relatives and friends."
Story: Newsflash
