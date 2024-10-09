Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A super-fit ice climbing champion has died following nearly four months in a coma after being bitten by a tick.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All-Russia champ Alena Vlasova, 35, died of a heart attack on 5th October in hospital near her home in Kirov, Kirov Oblast, triggered by encephalitis caused by the bite.

Mum Alena noticed the bite in June after a day out in the country with friends but thought nothing of it until she began to feel ill and drowsy the next day. The bug, reports local media, had been a carrier for the tick-borne encephalitis virus which triggered meningitis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russian ice climbing champion Alena Vlasova poses in undated photo. She died after a tick bite (Maxim Vlasov/Newsflash) | Maxim Vlasov/Newsflash

Local media reports say that her weakened condition led to a severe bout of pneumonia which destroyed 70 per cent of her lungs.

Then after three months in a coma on a ventilator, she suffered a massive heart attack and could not be revived. Alena was the reigning Russian champion of the doubles ice climbing speed championship. She left a husband and a ten-year-old daughter.

Russian ice climbing champion Alena Vlasova poses in undated photo. She died after a tick bite. (Maxim Vlasov/Newsflash) | (Maxim Vlasov/Newsflash

A spokesperson for the Russian Mountaineering Federation said: "In the prime of her life, Alena Vlasova passed away. We still don't believe it's possible. We express sincere condolences to relatives and friends."

Story: Newsflash