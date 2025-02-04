Sweden school shooting: Gunman among 10 killed at adult education centre, no terrorism link suspected
The attack took place at Campus Risbergska, a school that serves students over the age of 20, offering vocational training, Swedish language courses for immigrants, and programmes for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Authorities initially struggled to confirm the exact number of casualties due to the severity of the destruction at the scene. "The damage at the crime scene was so extensive that investigators were unable to be more definitive on the death toll," said Roberto Eid Forest, head of the local police.
Police later confirmed that the shooter was among those killed.
Investigators believe the gunman acted alone and had no prior criminal record. "Police believe the perpetrator acted alone. He was not previously known to police," officials stated. They also clarified that "there were no suspected connections to terrorism at this point."
The victims have not yet been publicly identified as authorities continue their investigation. Gun violence at schools is highly unusual in Sweden, though the country has seen other violent attacks in recent years involving knives and axes.
The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and police have not yet released further details about the shooter.