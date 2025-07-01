A reality star is in custody after allegedly beheading her boyfriend.

The body of Julian Story has been found, but his head has as yet not been. His partner Tamika Chesser, 34, is in custody charged with his murder.

Chesser was the runner up on Beauty and the Geek in Australia in 2010, and also worked as an OnlyFans porn star.

Police were called to a property on Flinders Highway, Port Lincoln in south Australia on June 19, after being told about a small fire. When they went in, they found the dismembered body of a man, said a statement from South Australia Police. They believe the body to be that of Mr Story, who was 39.

The statement added: “Julian’s head had been removed during the dismemberment and despite extensive searches has not yet been located.”

Det Supt Darren Fielke said, “All murders cause pain and grief for victims’ families and friends. The circumstances of this murder are particularly harrowing, confronting and distressing. Major Crime detectives have spoken with Julian’s family who are devastated by his loss and also by the circumstances surrounding his death.

“We are releasing the details of this horrific crime because it is vital for Julian’s family to peacefully lay him to rest. We know that Tamika did not drive a vehicle and regularly walked around the township of Port Lincoln. We are appealing to anyone who can help us to identify Tamika’s movements to please contact police.”

Mr Story’s family said: “On behalf of our family, we want to sincerely thank the South Australian Police, emergency services, and first responders for their compassion and professionalism during this devastating time. We are navigating an unimaginable loss, and your care has brought comfort amid the chaos. We are also deeply grateful to our family and friends and this extraordinary community whose kindness and support have helped carry us through. Your prayers, presence, and quiet strength mean more than words can say.”

Numerous areas have been searched in and around Port Lincoln including reserves, parks, bushland and the ocean around the pier and bay area, with valuable assistance from State Emergency Service volunteers, SAPOL’s Water Operations Unit divers and local patrols. Police have called off the search for now but say it may resume later.

Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage to determine any other areas for searching and may return to Port Lincoln.

Police are trying to track Tamika’s movements in the week of the murder, particularly between midnight on Tuesday night and the report of the fire at 3.30 pm on Thursday afternoon.

Major Crime detectives have released images of the clothing she was wearing during this time in the hope that it will jog people’s memories.

Police are appealing to local residents to review any CCTV or dashcam footage they have which may assist the investigation. (Images below)

Investigators believe Julian was killed around midnight on the Tuesday 17 June.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestopperssa.com.au – you can remain anonymous.