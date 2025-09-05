A hairless dog covered in tattoos was shown off by its owner at a pet fair where he boasted the animal was inked without anaesthetic.

The incident happened during the 27th Asian Pet Show at the New International Expo Centre in Shanghai, China. Footage from the event shows a Mexican hairless dog with an elaborate dragon tattoo stretching across its back and down its legs.

The animal is also wearing a gold chain around its neck and a wristwatch on one of its front legs. Witnesses reported that the owner invited people to take photos and boasted that no anaesthetic was used.

Picture shows the dog with tattoos in Shanghai, China. The owner claimed that the dog was inked without anaesthetic | AsiaWire/NX

Some visitors said the dog looked nervous and refused to eat treats. Others claimed they noticed injuries on its legs. Following the backlash, organisers of the August 22 event barred the owner from returning to the venue.

Tattoo artist Lv later told local media that he inked the dog in June 2024 after initially refusing. He said the procedure was carried out in a pet hospital with a vet present and claimed the animal was given a liquid anaesthetic injection.

Picture shows the Mexican hairless dog with tattoos in Shanghai, China, undated. The owner claimed that the dog was inked without anaesthetic | AsiaWire/NX

Lv said disposable tools were used and that the owner comforted the dog during the tattooing.

He added that he did not view the act as cruelty at the time but apologised if the dog or anyone online was harmed or upset. Another tattoo artist said it was hard to imagine any dog tolerating the repeated pain of tattoo needles.

Story: NewsX