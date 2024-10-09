Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet the teen girl mechanic who has notched up nearly a million followers by giving netizens tips on car maintenance, from changing oil to rebuilding engines.

Daniela Marques, better known as Niela Mecanica, or Dani, has found a niche for herself, especially with female fans keen to learn how to do basic vehicle maintenance.

Dani is the daughter of car repair shop owners Jonas and Daiane Marques and she can be seen in clips rebuilding cars from top to bottom and she has now even earned seven sponsors.

According to her mother, “Dani” was a very common nickname for the girl. “Niela” was the affectionate — and exclusive — name that her family and close friends chose to call her.

Brazilian Daniela Marques, 17, better known as Niela Mecanica, or Dani, has amassed nearly 1m social media followers, especially with female fans keen to learn how to do basic vehicle maintenance. Picture: Newsflash | Newsflash

The teenager told local media: “It was a nickname we only used at home. Suddenly, people on the street started calling me that. At first, it was strange to realize that I was becoming famous,”

The daughter of an experienced repairman, Niela never wanted to know anything about mechanics.

When Jonas decided to open his own business, the girl had no other intention than to help her father and save some money of her own.

She explained: "That’s how I started: helping my mother with the administrative part, the most boring part. In this job, you don’t move, you don’t do anything, you just stay there in the office."

Bored with the bureaucratic side of the business, Niela saw the opportunity to help Jonas and his older brother, Daniel, also in the operation and service of Gênesis Car, the family workshop.

She said: "Since they were very disorganized and left the mechanics in a mess, I decided to go to the yard to help with the organization. Then they started calling me more often to organize, to wash a part here, another there. And that's how I started to understand what all that was for."

The turning point came on a normal day, when Daniel asked her for help assembling a new shock absorber. Dani explained: "He showed me how to remove it, what each part did, where it fit. We lifted the car on the lift and then he showed me everything underneath. I was in love! I didn’t know it had all that."

In 2021, Niela arrived at high school with the possibility of taking a technical course at the Instituto Técnico de Barueri (ITB), but she did not find anything that appealed to her.

She said: “I didn’t like it at all. I even thought about studying business administration, but I didn’t even like doing estimates in the workshop. Imagine having to study business administration."

When a teacher found out that Niela had dropped out of the ITB, he called her a “fool.”

Dani said: “He said I was being stupid for getting grease on my hands, and that it wouldn’t give me any security in life. The feeling of incapacity was my fuel to prove that I could do anything. I was desperate to learn and this episode gave me a lot of motivation."

Even her dad was not sure she would do well after he witnessed how some of the customers at the car repair shop treated her.

Dani said: “Some people would come to the garage and not respect me, or even respond to my ‘good morning’. Others didn’t like me working on their car and even asked if I really knew what I was doing.”

But eventually, she proved her mettle, saying: "I want to learn everything, from the basics to on-board electronics, programming..."

Proud mum Daiane said: “After it became popular on social media, we were able to expand and change our address. We have customers who come from all over the state of Sao Paulo to have their cars repaired by our company. Now we are thinking about moving to Morumbi, in Sao Paulo."

