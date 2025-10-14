A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face and killed by an off-duty police officer when he tried to rob a car containing two plainclothes policemen and a popular influencer.

The shooting took place in the Caninde neighbourhood of central Sao Paulo, Brazil. According to the police report, the teenager, identified as Matheus Gabriel dos Santos Freire, broke the rear window of a white Jeep Compass that was stopped in traffic and took a passenger’s mobile phone.

Nina Santos poses in undated photo. A 16-year-old teenager was shot dead on Oct. 3, 2025 after stealing a cell phone from inside a car where two plainclothes military police officers and four civilians were, including influencer Nina Santos. (@nina_sant0s/newsX) | @nina_sant0s/newsX

Inside the vehicle were two off-duty military police officers and four civilians, including digital influencer Nina Santos.

One of the officers, named Gomes, got out of the car and ordered the suspects to surrender. Police said the teenager placed his hand on his waist and made a gesture suggesting he was armed.

Matheus Gabriel, 16, poses in undated photo. He was shot dead after a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (newsX) | newsX

The officer then fired a single shot that struck Matheus Gabriel in the face, killing him at the scene. A replica pistol was later recovered, and the case was registered as robbery, resistance, and death resulting from police intervention.

Nina Santos, who has around 683,000 followers on Instagram, said she was present at “a very sad episode” and will co-operate fully with the authorities.

She wrote on social media: “For legal reasons, I cannot comment on the specifics of the case. I have complete confidence in the work of the courts.”

The Department of Homicide and Personal Protection is investigating the case, which happened at about 10.50pm on Friday, October 3.

