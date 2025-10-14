Teenager robber is shot dead by undercover police in front of influencer Nina Santos in Brazil
The shooting took place in the Caninde neighbourhood of central Sao Paulo, Brazil. According to the police report, the teenager, identified as Matheus Gabriel dos Santos Freire, broke the rear window of a white Jeep Compass that was stopped in traffic and took a passenger’s mobile phone.
Inside the vehicle were two off-duty military police officers and four civilians, including digital influencer Nina Santos.
One of the officers, named Gomes, got out of the car and ordered the suspects to surrender. Police said the teenager placed his hand on his waist and made a gesture suggesting he was armed.
The officer then fired a single shot that struck Matheus Gabriel in the face, killing him at the scene. A replica pistol was later recovered, and the case was registered as robbery, resistance, and death resulting from police intervention.
Nina Santos, who has around 683,000 followers on Instagram, said she was present at “a very sad episode” and will co-operate fully with the authorities.
She wrote on social media: “For legal reasons, I cannot comment on the specifics of the case. I have complete confidence in the work of the courts.”
The Department of Homicide and Personal Protection is investigating the case, which happened at about 10.50pm on Friday, October 3.
Story: NewsX