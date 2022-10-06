Victims of the attack include children and adults, police say

At least 36people have been killed and dozens wounded in a mass shooting at a childcare centre in Thailand.

Police Major General Achayon Kraithong said the gunman opened fire at the centre in the town of Nong Bua Lamphu early on Thursday afternoon (6 October).

At least 30 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a childcare centre in Thailand (Graphic: Kim Mogg / NationalWorld)

A spokesman for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed so far, with victims including 23 children, two teachers and one police officer. Some of the victims were as young as two years old.

The attack began when a man armed with a gun and a knife stormed into the childcare facility in Nong Bua Lamphu province, and opened fire at the centre after forcing his way in at around lunchtime, according to the Bangkok Post.

District official Jidapa Boonsom said he then forced his way into a locked room where children were sleeping wielding a knife.

Advertisement

Twenty-two children and two adults were killed in the building, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant, before the assailant fled, according to a police statement.

The assailant continued to shoot people from his car, police Major General Paisal Luesomboon told the Associated Press. Officers said he killed another two children and nine adults outside the childcare centre.

After fleeing the scene he drove home where he killed his wife and child and took his own life, police said.

Videos posted on social media showed emergency services at the scene and sheets covering what appeared to be the bodies of children at the centre.

Photos and videos of the daycare centre posted online showed emergency services at the scene and sheets covering what appeared to be the bodies of children at the centre. Footage showed the floor of one room smeared with blood and sleeping mats scattered about.

In videos from the scene in the town of Nongbua Lamphu, frantic family members could be heard weeping outside the building. Ambulances stood by as police and medical workers walked around.

Advertisement

Gunman identified by police

The gunman has been identified as 34-year-old former police officer Panya Khamrab.

Thai PBS reported that Mr Kamrab was sacked from the force last year and quoted a local police colonel Jakkapat Vijitraithaya who said Kamrab had been dismissed for failing a drugs test and was due to go on trial in court tomorrow.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has expressed his deepest condolences to the victims’ families and described the shooting as a “shocking” event.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “My deepest condolences to the bereaved and injured families.”

The shooting took place in Na Klang district in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu.

Firearms-related deaths in Thailand are much lower than in countries like the United States and Brazil, but higher than in countries like Japan and Singapore that have strict gun control laws.

The rate of firearms-related deaths in 2019 was about four per 100,000, compared with about 11 per 100,000 in the US and nearly 23 per 100,000 in Brazil.

Last month, a clerk shot co-workers at Thailand’s Army War College in Bangkok, killing two and wounding another before he was arrested.