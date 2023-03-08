Approval of the project would be seen to contradict Biden’s previous pledges on tackling climate change

(Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Willow Project, an oil development that could take place in a petroleum-rich region of Alaska, is currently being evaluated by the Biden administration for approval.

Environmentalists have voiced vehement opposition to ConocoPhillips Alaska’s ‘Willow’ project, which would be one of the largest oil and gas developments on US federal land if approved.

Critics say its approval would conflict with President Biden’s ambitious climate goals, while supporters claim the project would offer an "economic lifeline" to the state of Alaska.

With a decision on the project expected in the near future, here is everything you need to know about it.

What is the Willow project?

If approved, the Willow project would use drilling to access petroleum stored on the Alaskan North Slope. It is predicted that doing so could produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day, or roughly 1.5% of the US’s current daily oil output.

It would be located within Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve, the largest area of undeveloped public land in the country, and would be the largest US oil field in many years.

ConocoPhillips Alaska, the company behind the project, has suggested five drilling locations in total. ConocoPhillips Alaska is the largest producer of oil and gas in the state, with around 1,000 employees.

What are the potential ecological impacts?

(Photo: US Fish and Wildlife Service/Getty Images)

Willow was initially approved by the Trump administration, but a federal judge overturned the approval after finding that the environmental review into the project was flawed.

Environmental organisations and the Native villages in the areas most impacted by the project have spoken out against it, believing it would mean the end of a way of life for communities in the rapidly warming Arctic, which is already warming nearly four times as quickly as the rest of the world..

Additionally, it would worsen air pollution issues in an area where oil and gas extraction projects already contribute to higher than average rates of asthma and other conditions. Many petitions against the project have sprung up online, including this one on Change.org, with some gathering millions of signatures.

There is broad political support for the project in Alaska, including from elected officials and the state’s governor, Republican Mike Dunleavy. The project’s backers claim local communities would profit from the taxes it would raise, which could be used to improve the region’s infrastructure and public services.

Being one of the few states without a statewide income or sales tax, the state of Alaska relies heavily on income from land leasing for energy development and taxes on the profits from extracted resources like oil and gas.

Will it be approved?

Earlier this year, a scaled-down version of the project ConocoPhillips initially proposed was recommended in an environmental assessment published by the interior department, the US government department responsible for the management and conservation of most federal lands and natural resources.

According to the Bureau of Land Management’s report, a scaled-back Willow project would have less of an adverse effect on threatened species like polar bears and caribou, while still meeting the minimum drilling requirements set by ConocoPhillips for the project to be profitable.

However, the interior department did not rule out further project reduction recommendations or an outright rejection. The decision is likely to ultimately rest with the Biden administration.

But Willow appears to go against the principles of President Biden, who has cited fighting climate change as one of his top priorities for his time in office. Already, Biden has backed a historic law that will hasten the development of clean energy sources like wind and solar power, and wean the US off of its reliance on fossil fuels like oil, coal and gas.