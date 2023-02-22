World Thinking Day has been celebrated each year since 1926

World Thinking Day, otherwise known as Thinking Day, is an event which is celebrated every year by all girl guides and girl scouts from around the world.

The annual event is observed by over 10 million people worldwide, who come together to stand up for a number of important causes that could improve the lives of girls around the globe.

World Thinking Day is a long-running event which has a different theme each year. But when is World Thinking Day and what is the theme of this year’s event? Here is everything you need to know.

What is World Thinking Day?

World Thinking Day is a celebration that takes place every year on 22 February. The occasion encourages all guides and girl scouts to think of each other and support a number of important causes.

How the celebrations began

World Thinking Day was first established in 1926 to commemorate the joint birthday of Lord Baden Bowell, founder of the scout and guide movement, and his wife Olaf, who served as a World Chief Guide.

The occasion was designed to bring scouts and guides together to reflect on the significance of their pledge and the global scope of the movement.

What happens on World Thinking Day?

World Thinking Day remains one of the most important dates in the calendar for any guide or scout and every year the event challenges its members to think about the big issues affecting them and their global community.

Over the years World Thinking Days have tackled a number of important issues including poverty, gender inequality, environmental sustainability and access to education.

What is the theme of World Thinking Day 2023?

The theme for World Thinking Day 2023 is titled Our World, Our Peaceful Future. This year’s theme explores the environment and how people can come together to work with nature to create a more peaceful and secure place for the future.

World Thinking Day 2023 explores topics such as stewardship, harmony and the role the environment plays in peace and security.

