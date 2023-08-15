A wildfire that broke out in the South of France has forced thousands of residents and holidaymakers to flee their homes and nearby campsites. Firefighters have now confirmed that the fire is under control after it broke out on Monday afternoon between Saint-André, near the Spanish border and Argelès-sur-Mer

The coastal area, said to be popular with British holidaymakers was evacuated, with more that 3,000 people forced to leave the area. 650 firefighters tackled the blaze, which is now under control, according to French news service BFM TV reports.

France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin has confirmed that some firefighters were injured, including one that has been seriously hurt. The firefighter reportedly fell out of a truck and onto his back, but a further update on his condition has not been revealed.

Mr Darmanin has confirmed there have been no other casualties from the wildfires.

Four campsites full of tourists are said to have been evacuated, alongside two housing estates. Seven sites near the area have been used to accommodate those who have had to flee the fires.

Three out of the four campsites have already reportedly been able to return to their accommodation. 300 holidaymakers were placed in a gymnasium as they waited for the go ahead to return to their holiday locations, according to the AFP news agency.

Reportedly the fires have affected 30 homes, with at least eight severely burned. The mayor of Saint-Andre, Samuel Moli has described the situation as “catastrophic” on Monday evening.