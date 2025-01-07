Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Brazilian surfer's 19-year-old daughter who was born and raised in Hawaii has died in an accident at the tropical island during holiday celebrations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiare Beatriz Couto, daughter of Brazilian pro surfer Danilo Couto, died in an accident during New Year's Eve in Hawaii, according to Brazilian media.

Her father Danilo, who has over 18,000 followers on Instagram, took to social media on the evening of Sunday, January 5, and said: "My daughter, rest in peace and tranquility, your mission was accomplished with excellence, you taught true love wherever you went, continue loving, teaching and with your contagious energy live your new divine journey. I will love you forever."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiare Couto poses in undated photo. She died in an accident in Hawaii | @danilocouto11/NF/newsX

The tragic incident took place between December 31 and January 1 in Hawaii, in the US, although there have been no updates on the circumstances of the young woman's death.

Tiare was born and raised on the Hawaiian island of Omahu and often accompanied her father to surfing competitions. She was also studying environmental studies and political science at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Tiare Couto, undated. She died in an accident in Hawaii | @danilocouto11/NF/newsX

In 2011, she went up on stage alongside Danilo to receive the XXL Global Big Wave Awards, the main award at the time for big wave surfers, for a 20-metre (65-foot) wave he had surfed at Jaws, Hawaii.

Jaws is a big wave surfing break on Maui's north coast which is also known by its Hawaiian name Peahi. The iconic surfing spot can produce waves reaching over 100 feet.

Story: NewsX