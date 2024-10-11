Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is the moment when a hungry tiger attacks a tour bus that is carrying visitors at a zoo.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at a zoo in Luoyang, Henan Province, during the National Day holiday. The video that was posted on October 4 shows the tiger suddenly approaching and pinning a tour bus carrying visitors.

Eyewitnesses reported that the large tiger charged from the side, climbing onto one side of the bus, nearly covering it with its massive body. This unexpected encounter left passengers and bystanders in shock, leading to screams of fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The person who filmed the videos noted that being that close to the tiger was overwhelming due to its huge size. The video was posted on Douyin the Chinese version of TikTok.

A user called 'wind' commented: "What will happen if someone opens the door at this time?."

Another called 'You Are Right' commented: "Tiger: How do I open this can?"

A third called 'The Past' commented: "Tiger: How come they are locked in a cage?"

Story: AsiaWire/NewsX