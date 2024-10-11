Tiger takes a fancy to busload of visitors travelling through its zoo enclosure in China
The incident took place at a zoo in Luoyang, Henan Province, during the National Day holiday. The video that was posted on October 4 shows the tiger suddenly approaching and pinning a tour bus carrying visitors.
Eyewitnesses reported that the large tiger charged from the side, climbing onto one side of the bus, nearly covering it with its massive body. This unexpected encounter left passengers and bystanders in shock, leading to screams of fear.
The person who filmed the videos noted that being that close to the tiger was overwhelming due to its huge size. The video was posted on Douyin the Chinese version of TikTok.
A user called 'wind' commented: "What will happen if someone opens the door at this time?."
Another called 'You Are Right' commented: "Tiger: How do I open this can?"
A third called 'The Past' commented: "Tiger: How come they are locked in a cage?"
Story: AsiaWire/NewsX
