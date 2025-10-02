TikTok videos: Criminal judge Marienela Cabrera Mosquera faces complaint in Colombia but is defiant

By Michael Leidig
3 minutes ago
A judge is facing an investigation after pictures and videos of her dancing and singing in figure-hugging outfits were shared online.

The allegations were made against 47-year-old Marienela Cabrera Mosquera, a criminal court judge in Florencia,Colombia, who is now facing disciplinary proceedings after the complaint was filed by email last month.

The official is accused of uploading TikTok clips in which she appears dancing in what complainants claim is a “suggestive” way that violates professional morals.

Marienela Cabrera Mosquera is a Colombian judgeplaceholder image
Marienela Cabrera Mosquera is a Colombian judge | @marienelacabrera/Newsflash/NX

The anonymous complaint alleged she flaunted her body, dressed inappropriately, and failed to devote sufficient time to her work.

Cabrera Mosquera has insisted the videos were recorded at her home study and never in her courtroom. She argued that handing over her mobile phone, as ordered by investigating magistrate Manuel Enrique Flores, would breach her privacy and described the request as illegal.

She has denounced what she calls persecution and double standards in the justice system, claiming women are subjected to harsher moral judgments than men.

Marienela Cabrera Mosqueraplaceholder image
Marienela Cabrera Mosquera | @marienelacabrera/Newsflash/NX

She declared: “No man is going to violate me under the comfort of my silence,” adding that her case has highlighted discrimination in the judicial system.

She has received messages of support from other women in the profession who say they have faced similar treatment.

The disciplinary probe is continuing while she defends her right to express herself on social media and maintains that her judicial work remains unaffected.

