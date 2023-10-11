The Titan sub imploded in June, with all five passengers onboard killed

The remaining debris from the Titan submersible has been recovered, which includes "presumed human remains", the US Coast Guard has said.

After four months since the vessel first went missing, Marine safety engineers say fresh evidence has been gathered from the sea floor of the North Atlantic Ocen. The debris is now being analysed by US medical professionals.

A public hearing is site to be held to determine what caused the sub to malfunction during its dive to see the Titanic.

The Titan submersible lost contact with tour operator OceanGate Expeditions an hour and 45 minutes into its descent (Photo: OceanGate Expeditions/PA Wire)

News the vessel had gone missing led to a four-day search to save those on board but all five passengers died.

Father and son Shahzada, 19, and Suleman Dawood, 48, British billionaire Hamish Harding 58, French sub pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and Stockton Rush, the chief executive of the company that owned the submersible, were killed when the vessel imploded.

The Marine Board of Investigation has previously said it hopes its inquiry will "help ensure that a similar tragedy does not occur again".

At the time, experts suggest the Titan's carbon fibre hull collapsed and those on board would have died instantly.

Carbon fibre is cheaper than titanium or steel and is extremely strong. However, it is largely untested and an unusual material for deep-sea dives with human passengers.

US court documents uncovered after the implosion indicated that Rush ignored safety warnings about the submersible. OceanGate, which organised dives in locations around the world, suspended all operations after the disaster.