Right-wing figure Tommy Robinson has been arrested in Canada on suspicion of immigration offences.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, was arrested on Monday (June 24) after speaking at an event in Calgary. He said on social media that he was released but that his passport had been taken by authorities and he had been told to remain in the country.

Footage posted showed a plain-clothed police officer handcuffing the 41-year-old and putting him into the back of a police car in the Canadian city. He said on a post on X (formerly Twitter): “None of this makes sense, I’m now detained in Calgary, prevented from leaving the city, these conditions stop me from continuing my tour of Canada and meeting with guests for podcasts. I’m not even allowed to leave to travel home.”

