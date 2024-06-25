Tommy Robinson arrested in Canada over suspected immigration offence after speaking at Calgary event
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, was arrested on Monday (June 24) after speaking at an event in Calgary. He said on social media that he was released but that his passport had been taken by authorities and he had been told to remain in the country.
Footage posted showed a plain-clothed police officer handcuffing the 41-year-old and putting him into the back of a police car in the Canadian city. He said on a post on X (formerly Twitter): “None of this makes sense, I’m now detained in Calgary, prevented from leaving the city, these conditions stop me from continuing my tour of Canada and meeting with guests for podcasts. I’m not even allowed to leave to travel home.”
He had been due to speak at events throughout Canada held by far-right outlet Rebel News. Ezra Levant, publisher of Rebel News, appealed to followers to pay for Robinson’s legal fees.
