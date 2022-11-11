Residents of Tonga have been told to move to higher ground amid warnings a tsunami could hit after an earthquake hit the coast off the Polynesian country

Tonga has been hit by a 7.3 magnitude earthquake, with residents being warned of further destruction to the island nation. The 7.3 magnitude quake took place around 128 miles from the capital of Nuku’alofa, with the Tongan government telling residents to reach higher ground over fears of a potential tsunami as a result.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake hit a depth of 15.4 miles. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has said that the coasts of Tonga and nearby Niue could be hit by a tsunami wave as a result of the powerful quake.

Updating residents on social media, the Tongan meterological service said: “An urgent tsunami advisory is now in force for all of Tonga due to a strong earthquake being felt in the Kingdom tonight. Please move inland immediately until further advised.” The last tsunami to hit the country was in January 2022, when the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted and caused destruction for more than 100,000 people and knocked out communication lines to the nation.