Karen was reportedly a particularly playful ostrich (Photo: Topeka Zoo/Facebook)

An American zoo is “devastated” over the loss of a playful and quirky resident ostrich, who died after snagging a staff member’s keys.

In a public Facebook post, Topeka Zoo - based in Kansas - said it was saddened to announce the untimely passing of Karen the ostrich, “one of our community’s favourites here at the zoo”. Karen had succumbed to complications arising from consuming a foreign object, it said.

The ostrich had called the zoo’s Giraffe & Friends enclosure home since March 2023. She was known for her playful antics and love of water, which frequently saw her swimming in the pool, playing in the sprinkler, “and best of all, being our dancing queen”.

The circumstances surrounding Karen’s death served as a solemn reminder of the importance of vigilance and care in maintaining the safety of the zoo’s animal inhabitants, it continued. “In this instance, Karen reached beyond her exhibit fence to grab the keys of a staff member. She immediately swallowed the keys.”

Zoo staff consulted with experts across the country to investigate surgical and non-surgical ways to minimize the keys’ impact on her body. Unfortunately, these were unsuccessful.

Interim director, Fawn Moser, added: “We are devastated by the loss of Karen. She was not just an animal, she was a beloved member of our community. Our thoughts are with our dedicated animal care team, who formed deep bonds with Karen during her time with us.”

Topeka Zoo said it has since conducted a thorough investigation, and was taking appropriate actions regarding the team member involved. “Additionally, the zoo will be reviewing and enhancing its protocols to further strengthen the safety measures in place for all its residents,” it added.