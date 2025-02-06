A 26-year-old tourist visiting a historic 300-year-old church was crushed to death under tonnes of rubble when the roof fell on top of her in a terrifying cave-in.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giulia Panchoni Righetto was at the World Heritage listed Sao Francisco Church and Convent in Salvador, Brazil, on February 5 when the roof of the Baroque masterpiece collapsed.

Her body was found under layers of roof beams and ornate plasterwork and identified by one of three friends she had been with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giulia Panchoni Righetto, 26, poses in undated photo | Newsflash/NX

Only hours earlier Giulia, a food marketing expert from the city of Ribeirao Preto, posted a picture of a visit to another nearby historic site at the St Marcelo sea fort in Salvador, on social media. Giulia loved to travel and often posted pictures of her trips to popular destinations, such as Italy, Spain and Croatia.

Grim phone footage of the aftermath of the collapse shows the church floor covered in wooden beams and thick plasterwork with thick dust hanging in the air.

Picture shows the aftermath after a roof of Sao Francisco Church and Convent in Salvador, Brazil collapsed on February 5. least one was killed and six were injured. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

State fire chief Colonel Adson Marchesini said that five other visitors, two of them foreign tourists, were injured in the collapse.

Work on the convent was completed in 1723, at the site of a previous church and convent built by the friars of the Franciscan Order that were destroyed by Dutch invaders in the 17th century.

It is also known as the "golden church" for its lavish golden Baroque interior, covered in intricate wood carvings and gold leaf.

Story: NewsX