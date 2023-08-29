The 34-year-old man had been staying at a hotel in the centre of San Antonio in Ibiza, Spain

Tragedy has struck abroad as a British holidaymaker has been found dead in his hotel room in an Ibiza party resort.

The 34-year-old man had been staying in the centre of San Antonia area of the Spanish island, vacationing with close friends. This was until he was found dead by authorities on Sunday afternoon.

Spanish police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem exam to make an official comment on the incident. It is reported that a number of possible scenarios are being considered, including that it was drug-related.

Friends of the young man first notified the staff at the hotel they were staying at before an alarm was sounded for the relevant authorities. An investigation is currently taking place and is being led by the Civil Guard.

A source close to the investigation said in a statement: "I can confirm police are investigating the death of a British man who was staying at a hotel in San Antonio.”

The death comes just one month after a British national died in Ibiza after falling from the second-floor balcony of his hotel. While in June, footballer John McKenna from Carlisle passed away at the age of 22 as he too fell from the balcony of a San Antonio hotel.