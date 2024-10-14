Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment two large lorries smash head-on and burst into flames on a snowy road, with a third one shooting straight through the wreckage as it cannot brake in time to avoid the inferno in front of it.

The incident, captured on the third lorry's dash camera, took place in the Krutinsky district, in the Omsk region in Russia, on the morning of 11th October.

According to police reports, the 36-year-old driver of the Sani lorry drove into the oncoming traffic lane and crashed into the Dongfeng driven by a 62-year-old man. A fire broke out immediately after the impact.

Miraculously, no one died, and the driver of the lorry that filmed the incident was also unharmed as he slipped into a narrow space between the colliding vehicles.

The drivers of the Dongfeng and the Sani, including a 34-year-old male passenger in the latter, were reportedly hospitalised.

An investigation into the accident is underway.