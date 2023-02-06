Turkish authorities said the second earthquake was not an aftershock, but a fresh tremor of 7.5 magnitude

At least 20 aftershocks followed with the strongest measuring 6.6, Turkish authorities said, however officials said that the Elbistan earquake was “not an aftershock” and was independent from the first earthquake.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and US Geological Survey are both reporting a second quake, and said it was "not an aftershock". The EMSC said the latest earthquake struck around 100km to the north of this morning’s quake, and was followed 12 minutes later by a strong magnitude 6 aftershock. It said: “Again, it is an exceptionally difficult situation for populations. A major assistance will be required.”

It is thought at least 2,300 people have been killed by the first earthquake in south-eastern Turkey and across the border with Syria. At least 70 deaths had already been reported across Kahramanmaras ahead of the second quake.

Victims of the first Turkey earthquake in Syria in the village of Besnia, in the Idlib province. Credit: OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images

The death toll is expected to rise further as hundreds of people are still believed to be trapped under rubble as rescue workers continue to search in cities and towns across the area.

Buildings were flattened in the Turkish city of Adana, while further east in Diyarbakir, cranes and rescue teams rushed people on stretchers out of a mountain of pancaked concrete floors that was once an apartment building.

On the Syrian side of the border, the first quake smashed opposition-held regions packed with some four million people who were displaced from other parts of Syria by the country’s long civil war. Raed Salah, the head of the White Helmets, the emergency organisation in opposition areas, said whole neighbourhoods were collapsed in some areas. The earthquake, which was felt as far away as Cairo, struck a region that has been shaped by more than a decade of civil war in Syria.

Millions of Syrian refugees live in Turkey and the swath of Syria affected by the quake is divided between government-held territory and the country’s last opposition-held enclave, which is surrounded by Russian-backed government forces.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake. He wrote: “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage”.