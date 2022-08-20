The accident happened on the road between Gaziantep and Nizip

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A passenger bus has collided with emergency teams handling an earlier road accident in southern Turkey, leaving at least 15 people dead and nearly two dozen injured.

Three firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists were among those killed on the road between Gaziantep and Nizip, interior minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other eight fatalities were on the bus, he added.

A picture shows the Gaziantep Castle at the historical district of the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP) (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Gaziantep government Davut Gul said 22 other people were injured in the incident.

The Ilhas News Agency said two of its journalists were killed after pulling over to help the victims of the initial accident, in which a car came off the road and slid down an embankment.