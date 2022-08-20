Turkey: Several killed as bus hits emergency crews at scene of accident
The accident happened on the road between Gaziantep and Nizip
A passenger bus has collided with emergency teams handling an earlier road accident in southern Turkey, leaving at least 15 people dead and nearly two dozen injured.
Three firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists were among those killed on the road between Gaziantep and Nizip, interior minister Suleyman Soylu said.
The other eight fatalities were on the bus, he added.
Gaziantep government Davut Gul said 22 other people were injured in the incident.
The Ilhas News Agency said two of its journalists were killed after pulling over to help the victims of the initial accident, in which a car came off the road and slid down an embankment.
Television footage showed an ambulance with severe damage while the bus lay on its side.