TV star Claudia Raia faces police quiz in Brazil after boasting she gave her then 12-year-old daughter a sex toy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Brazilian actress Claudia Raia, 58, revealed the gift during a radio interview where she said her daughter should be able to "explore what she likes".
She told a Portuguese radio show that her daughter was old enough to "investigate" her sexuality.
Raia said: "I have 17 vibrators at home. I choose which one I want to use depending on my mood. When Sofia turned 12, I gave her a vibrator and said, 'Go explore yourself, you’ll find out what you like'."
But the frank confessions shocked social media users and a sparked a call in Brazil's parliament from Minas Gerais State Deputy Cristiano Caporezzo for prosecutors to charge her.
On X, formerly Twitter, angry social media users turned against her. One said: "In the past mothers gave dolls." And another said: "Claudia Raia is very clueless."
Neither Raia nor her daughter, now 22, have commented on the row.
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.