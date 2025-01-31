Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A TV star who boasted about giving her 12-year-old daughter a vibrator is facing a police investigation after horrified social media users turned on her.

Brazilian actress Claudia Raia, 58, revealed the gift during a radio interview where she said her daughter should be able to "explore what she likes".

She told a Portuguese radio show that her daughter was old enough to "investigate" her sexuality.

Brazilian actress Claudia Raia, 58, and her daughter Sophia Raia, 22, pose in undated photo. The actress was slammed for buying her daughter a vibrator when she was 12. (@claudiaraia/Newsflash/NX) | @claudiaraia/Newsflash/NX

Raia said: "I have 17 vibrators at home. I choose which one I want to use depending on my mood. When Sofia turned 12, I gave her a vibrator and said, 'Go explore yourself, you’ll find out what you like'."

But the frank confessions shocked social media users and a sparked a call in Brazil's parliament from Minas Gerais State Deputy Cristiano Caporezzo for prosecutors to charge her.

On X, formerly Twitter, angry social media users turned against her. One said: "In the past mothers gave dolls." And another said: "Claudia Raia is very clueless."

Neither Raia nor her daughter, now 22, have commented on the row.

