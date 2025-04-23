Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This video shows the deadly moment a jealous ex buys a box of mini Easter eggs she is accused of poisoning and sending to her former boyfriend's new family - which then killed two children.

A seven-year-old boy died of suspected poisoning and his 13-year-old sister then passed away days later. Their mother is critically ill in hospital in Imperatriz, in the state of Maranhao, Brazil.

In chilling shop CCTV footage, accused Jordelia Pereira Barbosa, 36, is seen wearing sunglasses and a black wig hiding her dyed blonde hair.

At the counter she is seen holding a box of luxury mini Easter eggs and seems reluctant to pay using her smartphone before pulling out what looks like an anonymous payment card.

Police say Barbosa then poisoned the chocolates and sent them by courier to her ex's 32-year-old new love Mirian Lira Silva where she innocently shared them with her children.

Horrifyingly she sent them on Wednesday, April 16 with a note saying: "With Love To Mirian Lira - Happy Easter". After the delivery Mirian received an anonymous call asking if she had received the package.

Mirian's son Luis Fernando Rocha Silva fell ill almost instantly and his mother rushed him to Imperatriz City Hospital where he died just hours later.

While she was still at the clinic Mirian collapsed with breathing difficulties and was admitted to its intensive care unit. Soon after, her daughter Evelyn Fernanda Rocha Silva arrived at the hospital with the same symptoms. CNN Brasil has now reported that Evelyn died on Monday at the hospital.

The Maranhao Civil Police say Barbosa was arrested on Thursday, April 17, on a long distance coach heading for Santa Ines 200 miles away.

Officers also seized two wigs, receipts, cards, scissors, a saw knife and what appeared to be drugs, say Imperatriz murder squad police.

An autopsy on victim Luis by the city's Legal Medical Institute is expected to prove poisoning as the cause of death. Blood tests on the two survivors and lab tests on the remains of the eggs are also being carried out.

