Two die after choking on mochi as Japan's deadly New Year's tradition continues

Two elderly men have died after choking on mochi, a traditional Japanese rice cake, during New Year celebrations.

A man in his 70s from Itabashi, just outside Tokyo, choked on mochi on New Year’s Day and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to local media. Another man in his 80s from Nerima, a Tokyo suburb, also died after choking on the rice cake, Japan Today reported.

In Tokyo alone, nine people were taken to hospital due to choking on mochi during the first three days of January, the Tokyo Fire Department reported. The dangers of mochi-related incidents, particularly among elderly individuals, have been highlighted repeatedly, but the traditional New Year’s food continues to pose a risk.

Mochi, made from steamed and pounded glutinous rice, is a staple of the Japanese New Year’s holiday and is often served in a savory soup called ozoni. Emily Anderson, a curator at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, explained its cultural significance during a recent interview: Eating mochi is a really important part of the most important family-oriented day," she told CBS.

Two people have died after choking on mochi in Japan | Getty Images

However, the doughy texture of mochi makes it particularly hazardous, as it can easily become lodged in the throat, restricting breathing. Choking incidents are so common that Japanese authorities issue public safety tips each year, advising people to cut mochi into small pieces and eat it in the presence of others.

Despite these warnings, choking on mochi continues to claim lives annually, often among older people. According to a Tokyo Fire Department survey, between 2019 and 2023, 368 people were hospitalised after choking on mochi or similar items, with over 90% of cases involving individuals aged 65 and above. In 2022, four elderly women died from choking on mochi, and in 2015, nine fatalities were reported.

One unusual case from 2001 saw a woman save her 70-year-old father’s life by using a vacuum cleaner to dislodge mochi from his throat.

What is mochi?

Mochi is a traditional Japanese rice cake made from glutinous rice, known as mochigome. The preparation involves steaming the rice and then pounding it into a sticky, pliable paste, which is subsequently moulded into various shapes.