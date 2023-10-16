Two people have been shot dead ahead of a Euro qualifier match in Belgium, it has been reported.

Two people were shot dead in Brussels ahead of a Euro 2024 qualifier match

Two people were shot dead in central Brussels on Monday evening. The AFP news agency reported that the alleged attacker was still at large following the incident that took place ahead of a Euro 2024 qualifier match in the Belgian capital.

According to the report, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said an investigation had been opened but did not speculate on the gunman's motive. Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws said the victims were Swedes.