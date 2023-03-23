The Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 introduces some of the toughest legislation against people who identify as gay in Africa

In a move that introduces one of the toughest pieces of anti- LGBTQ+ legislation in Africa , Ugandan lawmakers have passed a bill which means that people who identify as gay in the country risk life in prison - and even the death penalty in some cases.

The bill was passed late on Tuesday (21 March) inside a packed parliamentary chamber, and was supported by nearly all of the 389 legislators present.

Speaker Anita Among said: “Congratulations. Whatever we are doing, we are doing it for the people of Uganda.”

The legislation now will go to President Yoweri Museveni, who can veto or sign it into law. He suggested in a recent speech that he supported the Bill, accusing unnamed western nations of “trying to impose their practices on other people”.

As it stands, homosexuality is criminalised in more than 30 of Africa’s 54 countries.

What does this mean for LGBTQ+ people in Uganda?

While same-sex activity was already illegal in Uganda, this new bill introduces a number of new criminal offences. The bill was introduced last month by an opposition lawmaker who said his goal was to punish “promotion, recruitment and funding” related to LGBTQ+ activities.

The bill creates the offence of “attempted homosexuality”, punishable with up to 10 years in jail, and “aggravated homosexuality” which calls for the death penalty in certain circumstances, including for “serial offenders”.

It also outlaws the “promotion of homosexuality” which could see anyone advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, or donating money on behalf of organisations that do so, facing up to 20 years in prison.

People hold a banner reading “We are Family” while waving rainbow flags as they take part in the Gay Pride parade in Entebbe, Uganda, on August 8, 2015. (Photo: ISAAC KASAMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

As well as making identifying as gay illegal, friends, family and other members of the community would also have a new duty to report individuals in gay relationships to the authorities - those who fail to do so could be fined or sentenced to six months in prison.

If signed into law, the bill would “violate the rights to freedom of expression and association, liberty, privacy, equality, freedom from discrimination, inhuman and degrading treatment, and a fair hearing – all guaranteed under Ugandan and international law – for all Ugandans”, according to Human Rights Watch.

“One of the most extreme features of this new bill is that it criminalises people simply for being who they are as well as further infringing on the rights to privacy and freedoms of expression and association that are already compromised in Uganda,” the group’s Oryem Nyeko said in a statement earlier this month.

“Ugandan politicians should focus on passing laws that protect vulnerable minorities and affirm fundamental rights and stop targeting LGBT people for political capital.”

How have LGBTQ+ activists responded to the bill?

On Twitter, Sarah Kasande, a human rights activist and lawyer based in Kampala, said that the passing of the bill marked “a tragic day in Uganda’s history”.

In a thread of tweets , she wrote: “@Parliament_Ug has passed legislation that promotes hatred and seeks to strip LGBTIQ individuals of their fundamental rights! The provisions of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill are barbaric, discriminatory and unconstitutional!

“We must reject bigotry and homophobia and build a Uganda that values inclusivity and diversity. It is our collective responsibility to respect and protect the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“This is not the end, the Courts of law will have the final say! Uganda’s constitution shields individuals from discrimination or persecution based on their beliefs, values, or identity.”

A Ugandan transgender woman who was recently attacked and currently being sheltered watches a TV screen showing the live broadcast of the session from the Parliament for the anti-gay bill (Photo by STUART TIBAWESWA/AFP via Getty Images)

Kasha Jacqueline, a lesbian activist, also tweeted that “we shall continue to fight this injustice”, but that the “struggle [has] just begun”.