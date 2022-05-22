Ukraine fears any pause in fighting would see the Russians hit back harder once it lapses

Ukraine has ruled out a ceasefire deal with Moscow over fears a pause in fighting would allow Russian troops to regroup.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia would only hit Ukraine harder if a break was agreed.

He also ruled out any deal which would cede territory to President Vladimir Putin.

It has come as concerns mount over the fate of fighters from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

There has been renewed fighting around Kharkiv following a Russian counterattack (image: Getty Images)

Denis Pushilin, the pro-Kremlin head of the separatist part of Donetsk, claimed 2,439 people who were removed from the factory were now in custody.

Despite hopes they would be sent back to Ukrainian-held territory, it appears the soldiers will now face tribunals.

Russia claimed it had fully ‘liberated’ Mariupol on Friday (20 May), after months of resistance.

It means the Kremlin now has a land bridge between mainland Russia and Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The ruined city’s capture will also free up Russian fighters for the major offensive currently taking place throughout the Donbas region of Eastern Ukraine, although the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) says these troops will need to be "re-equipped" in what could be a “lengthy process”.

In other news from over the weekend:

Russia has stepped up its offensive in the Donbas region, with a major new attack reported in the Luhansk province. The UK MoD says the city of Severodonetsk - close to Luhansk - has become a tactical priority for Russia following its victory in Mariupol

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow was taking “adequate countermeasures" as a result of Finland and Sweden applying to join NATO. He said Russia would form 12 units and divisions in its western military district - close to its border with Finland - and that it was working to improve the combat strength of its troops in the area

Western officials believe 50 Syrian barrel bomb ’experts’ have been deployed to Russia, the Guardian has reported. The indiscriminate weapon has caused hundreds of deaths and devastated civilian areas throughout the civil war in Syria, with intelligence suggesting Russia could now attempt to use a similar tactic in Ukraine

The Kremlin has banned Morgan Freeman from visiting Russia as part of an updated "stop list" of US officials and famous figures

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said Moldova should be “equipped to Nato standard" in an interview with the Daily Telegraph. Ms Truss said it would help Ukraine’s south-western neighbour, which is not a NATO member but has applied to join the EU, to guard itself against Russian aggression.

She also revealed the UK’s allies were discussing how to help smaller nations defend themselves against Russia.

Here are the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.