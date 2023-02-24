On a special episode of Uncovered, reporter Heather Carrick reflects on the war in Ukraine one year on from Russia's invasion, and we hear from refugee Oksana on her experiences

Uncovered looks back at one year of the war in Ukraine (Image: Mark Hall / NationalWorld)

Welcome to Uncovered, the podcast series that goes behind the headlines to give you an in-depth look at the stories that matter.

I’m Kelly Crichton and on each episode of Uncovered I’m joined by the NationalWorld reporters who are working to bring information to light and hold those in power accountable. We reveal the journalistic work that goes into the team’s investigations and highlight some important stories we think you need to know about, but have gone uncovered in the wider media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today I’m joined by reporter Heather Carrick, who has been writing a series of articles to mark the one year anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine. On this day (24 February) a year ago, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and back then there was little hope that the country would find itself where it is now.

Russian military power was thought to vastly outrank that of Ukraine’s, with much more manpower and military equipment. However, the two countries continue to battle it out, with Ukraine putting up a defiant battle against Vladimir Putin’s attempted conquest, thanks to military support from the West. The fightback from Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops has been hailed on the international stage, with the Ukrainian leader becoming a symbol of resistance.

On today’s Uncovered we’re going to look at who is winning this war, the human impact and also what, if anything, can bring this war to a close.

You can listen to the podcast in full below, and subscribe on any platform, including Apple and Spotify.

Loading....

Advertisement

Advertisement