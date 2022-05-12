Finland’s president and prime minister have said that they are in favour of applying for membership of Nato.
The announcement by president Sauli Niinisto and prime minister Sanna Marin on Thursday (12 May) means Finland is virtually certain to seek membership.
However, there are a few steps remaining before the application process can begin.
Neighbouring Sweden is expected to decide on whether to join Nato in the coming days.
The announcement by Finland’s leaders come after Boris Johnson on Wednesday (11 May) signed deals which could see British troops sent to the two northern European nations in the event of a Russian invasion.
The Prime Minister said the parallel agreements would help defend each country should it come under threat.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has offered to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the safe evacuation of the badly injured fighters trapped inside a steel mill in the ruined city of Mariupol.
While fighting raged in Ukraine’s east and south, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday that negotiations were underway to release the injured fighters who are holed up in the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol.
She said there were different options, but “none of them is ideal”.
Latest updates on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Last updated: Thursday, 12 May, 2022, 10:54
Russia: Finland’s move to join Nato will not help security in Europe
The Kremlin has said that Finland’s move to join Nato will not help stability and security in Europe.
Putin: Russia’s military action in Ukraine a ‘necessary response to Western policies'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has described Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies.
Speaking at a military parade marking the former Soviet Union’s Second World War victory over the Nazis, Mr Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine.
He said that the campaign in Ukraine was a timely and necessary move to ward off potential aggression.
The Russian leader added that troops are fighting for the country’s security in Ukraine, and observed a minute of silence to honour those who had fallen in combat.
The Russian President was speaking at a Victory Day parade in Moscow, which celebrates its triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945.
US first lady in surprise trip to Ukraine
US first lady Jill Biden has met with her Ukrainian counterpart in a surprise visit to western Ukraine.
She later wrote on Twitter: “This Mother’s Day, I wanted to be with Ukrainian mothers and their children. Over the last few months, far too many Ukrainians have had to flee their homes – forcing them to leave behind their loved ones.
“As a mother, I can only imagine the grief and anxiety they must feel every day from Russia’s unprovoked attack. I’ve seen firsthand how the people of Slovakia and Romania have opened their homes, their schools, their hospitals, and their hearts.
“Together, we are united for Ukraine.
“I hope by being here I can convey how much their strength and resilience inspires the world, and remind them that they are not alone.”
Russia’s Victory Day, explained
Victory Day is Russia’s central national holiday and carries ongoing importance to ordinary Russians, many of whom carry portraits of their relatives who fought in the war.
While the annual event is always a mix of pride and patriotism for the Kremlin, this year there is also apprehension around what President Vladimir Putin may say, given his desire to make military progress as his brutal invasion of Ukraine stalls.
Early on in the conflict, Victory Day on 9 May was earmarked by Russia as a point of focus, even if it has become clear to Moscow that a swift victory was impossible in the face of stern Ukrainian defence.
But what is Victory Day, how is it celebrated in Russia, and what could Putin announce? Read our explainer on what you need to know.
Battle rages at Mariupol steel plant
Ukraine’s military said it has recaptured areas in the south and repelled Russian attacks in the east as a battle rages at a steel mill in Mariupol – where Ukrainian troops are holed up in tunnels and bunkers fending off a Russian onslaught.
Ukrainian fighters have held out at the sprawling Azovstal steel mill — the last pocket of resistance in a city that is otherwise controlled by Moscow’s forces.
“With the support of aircraft, the enemy resumed the offensive in order to take control of the plant,” the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said on Thursday.
Video posted on social media on Wednesday night showed Russian air strikes on the steel plant.
Ursula von der Leyen: ‘We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion'
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ending the EU’s dependency on Russian oil “will not be easy but we simply have to do it”.
This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined.
We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimises the impact on global markets.
Mariupol evacuees ‘spoke of the hell they have experienced'
Osnat Lubrani, the UN humanitarian co-ordinator for Ukraine, said evacuees from the besieged city of Mariupol have spoken of the “hell” they have experienced in the city.
Over the past days, travelling with the evacuees, I have heard mothers, children and frail grandparents speak about the trauma of living day after day under unrelenting heavy shelling and the fear of death, and with extreme lack of water, food and sanitation.
They spoke of the hell they have experienced since this war started, seeking refuge in the Azovstal plant, many being separated from family members whose fate they still don’t know.
PM: threat or attack on British diplomats in Ukraine is 'totally beyond the pale’
Boris Johnson has said any threat or attack on British diplomats in Ukraine is “totally beyond the pale”.
Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain about the UK’s ambassador, the Prime Minister said: “I’m proud of our diplomats in Ukraine and Melinda Simmons, who is going back to open the embassy and she has done an amazing job.”
Mr Johnson added that threats toward British diplomats are “totally beyond the pale” and that there is “no justification for it”.
He said the UK has “led the world in helping the Ukrainians to protect themselves against wanton aggression, barbaric aggression” and later added that the UK has also “marshalled the world in delivering a very tough package of economic sanctions”.
“We are not saying we are doing this to drive some geopolitical change or have some outcome in Moscow,” he said.
“What we care about is Ukrainian people and their suffering. It is totally unjustifiable to have a free country like Ukraine to be overwhelmed and obliterated like it has been.”
PM: 'This is Ukraine’s finest hour, an epic chapter in your national story’
Boris Johnson will address the Kyiv parliament today where he is expected to say:
“When my country faced the threat of invasion during the Second World War, our Parliament, like yours, continued to meet throughout the conflict, and the British people showed such unity and resolve that we remember our time of greatest peril as our finest hour.
“This is Ukraine’s finest hour, an epic chapter in your national story that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come.
“Your children and grandchildren will say that Ukrainians taught the world that the brute force of an aggressor counts for nothing against the moral force of a people determined to be free.”
Russian football teams further banned from UEFA competitions
Russian football clubs and the national team have been hit with more sanctions from footballing body UEFA.
The country will be barred from competing in this summer’s women’s Euro 2022 tournament as the Ukrainian invasion continues.
Teams at club level will also continue to be barred from UEFA competitions next season, after they were removed from this year’s ongoing competitions “until further notice”.
UEFA has also confirmed that Russia’s bids to host the men’s Euro 2028 or 2032 tournaments are now ineligible.