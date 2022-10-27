Ukraine is preparing to mount a counter-offensive to re-gain ground in the city which has been at the centre of the war since February

Russian forces have been attempting to evacuate Ukrainian residents of Kherson from the city amid warnings of a Ukrainian counter offensive.

Kherson has been at the centre of the conflict for around a week now. Russia has warned of a heavy-handed Ukrainian counter-offensive, despite the country denying that it would attack its own citizens.

The Kremlin has even accused Ukraine of attempting to use a dirty bomb in a false-flag operation. However, their accusations have been disputed by the West.

Here’s everything you need to know about what is currently happening in Kherson.

A Ukrainian counter offensive is expected in Kherson as the country prepares to regain the city. (Credit: Getty Images)

What is happening in Kherson?

The city, which has been at the centre of a battle since the start of the war, was one included in one of the four areas Russia formally annexed weeks ago. Russian troops then moved into the region.

The Ukrainian forces are mounting a counter-offensive in the region, as the country attempts to regain ground from Russian forces. However, it might be a tough fight, with the Ukrainian defence minister saying that poor weather has affected the country’s plans.

He said: "First of all, the south of Ukraine is an agricultural region, and we have a lot of irrigation and water supply channels, and the Russians use them like trenches. It’s more convenient for them.

"The second reason is weather conditions. This is the rainy season, and it’s very difficult to use fighting carrier vehicles with wheels," he said, adding that this reduced the options for Ukraine’s armed forces. The counter-offensive campaign in the Kherson direction is more difficult than in the Kharkiv direction."

It comes after Russian forces ordered the evacuation of Kherson residents amid the counter-offensive. Around 60,0000 residents were instructed to evacuate the city to Russian areas, however Ukraine told residents not to follow through with the forced evacuations further into Russian-held areas, stating that it would not put its own civilians in danger.

Has Russia withdrawn from Kherson?

Russia’s moves in Kherson over the recent days have confused some, with mixed signals over whether they are staying to fight or withdrawing completely.

Currently, Russia has only withdrawn officials from the city of Kherson. It comes as troops look ahead to the Ukrainian fight back for the key port city. With troops held back in the location, it could indicate that Russia hasn’t turned its back on the fight just yet.

Th country has also accused Ukraine of planning to use a ‘dirty bomb’ in the conflict. Ukraine has denied this, and the West, including the US, UK and the EU, have also rubbished the claims.