Kyiv is confident that Putin's days in power could be numbered after cracks began to show in his grip on powerful amid the attempted armed rebellion on Moscow

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Kyiv is confident that Vladimir Putin's reign could soon come to a close after an attempted mutiny led by Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin led an armed rebellion in Moscow in the early hours of Saturday 24 June, but aborted a full mutiny of military services and the Kremlin. Putin labelled the Wagner Group leader a traitor and said that the incident was a "knife in the back of our people".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dramatic scenes in the Russian capital came as both Ukrainian and Russian troops continue to fight the war in Ukraine, with Zelensky's troops only recently launching a spring counter-offensive. Andriy Yermak, a close adviser of Zelensky, said that the drama on home turf for Putin has reinforced the feeling in Kyiv that Putin's time in power could be coming to an end.

During a press briefing, Mr Yermak said: "I think the countdown has started. What Ukraine has seen since 2014 has become evident for the entire world."

Kyiv is confident that Putin's time in power is coming to an end after the attempted mutiny in Moscow led by Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. (Credit: SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

"This [Russia] is a terrorist country whose leader is an inadequate person who has lost connection with reality. The world must conclude that it's impossible to have any kind of serious relationship with that country."

The Russian president's 20-year grip on power has been questioned after the major incident, with cracks in his influence boiling to the surface. Prigozhin is said to have become frustrated with the decisions taken by the Russian military in the war with Ukraine and increasingly irked by plans to fully integrate the paramilitary mercenary Wagner Group into the Russia defence forces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Yermak's words echoes those of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who told NBC news the day after the rebellion: "We've seen more cracks emerge in the Russian facade. It is too soon to tell exactly where they go, and when they get there.

"But certainly, we have all sorts of new questions that Putin is going to have to address in the weeks and months ahead."

The Kremlin has downplayed any negative impact the attempted rebellion has had on Putin's position. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted that the "events have shown how consolidated society is around the president", praising his role in finding a resolution.