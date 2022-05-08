Ukrainian leaders warned that attacks would only worsen in the lead-up to Russia’s Victory Day

Russian forces have kept up their barrage of southern Ukraine, hitting the major Black Sea port of Odesa with cruise missiles.

The bombardment of the Azovstal steelworks up the coast in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters remain trapped underground, continues, but civilians have now been evacuated.

Moscow was aiming to complete its conquest of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations on Monday (9 May), but its forces continue to face resistance from defenders within the bunkers beneath the factory.

Two young women take a selfie next to the sculpture dedicated to Vladimir Putin, called ‘Shoot Yourself!’, on May 7, 2022 in Kyiv (Getty Images)

The United Nations also confirmed that a humanitarian corridor out of the beseiged city of Mariupol had reopened, with the first group of evacuees taken from the site on Sunday.

After rescuers evacuated the last civilians on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that the focus would turn to extracting the wounded and medics from the steel plant.

He added that work would continue on Sunday on securing humanitarian corridors for residents of Mariupol and surrounding towns to leave.

Ukrainian leaders warned that attacks would only worsen in the lead-up to Victory Day, which is when Russia celebrates Nazi Germany’s defeat in 1945 with military parades.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to want to proclaim some kind of triumph in Ukraine when he addresses the troops in Red Square on Monday.

Dozens of people are also feared dead after a bomb hit a school in east Ukraine, where government forces are battling Russian troops and separatists.

Luhansk region’s governor, Serhiy Haidai, confirmed two deaths, saying 60 people were feared dead under the rubble of the school in Bilohorivka.

He said about 90 people had been sheltering in the building, with 30 people rescued and seven of them wounded after a Russian plane dropped the bomb on Saturday.

However, his accusation could not be verified independently and there was no immediate response from Russia.

In other developments:

Diplomatic efforts are in progress to try to rescue wounded soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky holding talks with G7 leaders - including US President Joe Biden and the UK's Boris Johnson - today via video conference.

Here are the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.