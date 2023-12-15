One person has died and six people were left in serious condition after a local councillor detonated at least two grenades during a village meeting

One person has died and 26 have been injured after a Ukrainian local councillor detonated at least two grenades in a full room of people where a village meeting was ongoing on Friday (December 15). According to Ukraine's National Police, six people have been left in serious condition following the incident which is being investigated as a potential terror attack.

In a video released by the police, the man can be seen walking into a crowded room in a local government building in the village of Zakarpattia Oblast.

He then pulls out what appear to be two grenades, removes their pins, and drops them on the floor. Explosions and screaming can then be heard, and the screen is filled with smoke and bodies lying on the ground.

The police did not identify the suspected perpetrator of the bombing, but Ukrainska Pravda and other media outlets alleged that it was Serhii Batryn, a village council member of the Servant of the People party.

According to reports, Batryn allegedly had a feud with other council members in the village of Keretsky, located in western Ukraine. The dispute revolved around a payrise for the council's leader during wartime. It is said that he engaged in a heated argument during the meeting, left briefly, and then returned with grenades, as reported by the Kyiv Independent.