The General Assembly’s decisions are advisory only, but serve as a reflection of the mood of the planet

The General Assembly has become the most important UN body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralysed by Russia’s veto power. Its resolutions are not legally binding, unlike Security Council resolutions, but serve as a barometer of world opinion.

Foreign ministers and diplomats from more than 75 countries addressed the assembly during two days of debate, with many urging support for the resolution that upholds Ukraine’s territorial integrity, a basic principle of the UN Charter that all countries must subscribe to when they join the world organisation.

The resolution, drafted by Ukraine in consultation with its allies, passed 141-7, with 32 abstentions. But which countries abstained from the vote, and which actively sided against it? Here is everything you need to know.

What does the resolution mean?

Screens display the vote count during the Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on Ukraine, at the UN headquarters in New York City on 23 February 2023 (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Contrary to Security Council resolutions, the General Assembly’s decisions are advisory only and act as a gauge of global sentiment. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was more evidence that it is not only the West that backs his country.

“The support is much broader, and it will only continue to be consolidated and to be solidified,” Kuleba said after the vote. “This vote defies the argument that the global south does not stand on Ukraine’s side because many countries representing Latin America, Africa (and) Asia voted in favour today.”

In his own appeal, Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau said Ukrainians deserve “not only our compassion, but also our support and solidarity,” while Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock asked countries that claim “that by arming Ukraine, we are pouring oil into the fire” why Western nations would do that.

“The West didn’t want or choose the war and would rather focus all its energy and money on fixing schools, fighting the climate crisis or strengthening social justice,” she told the assembly. “But the truth is – if Russia stops fighting, this war ends. If Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine ends.”

Which countries abstained?

The Ukrainian delegation listens to speakers during a special session of the General Assembly on 23 February at the UN Headquarters in New York City (Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

32 countries abstained from the vote, not lending their support to either side in a hope to stay “neutral” in the conflict. The list includes China, arguably the biggest global player that has declined to offer a clear stance on the war - and in recent weeks has been rumoured to be considering supplying Russia with arms.

Other “big” names to abstain include India, which has had long-standing ties with Russia and relies heavily on it for its weaponry. Since the invasion, it has increased its trade with Russia, particularly its imports of crude oil, to all-time highs.

Algeria

Angola

Armenia

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Burundi

Central African Republic

China

Congo

Cuba

El Salvador

Ethiopia

Gabon

Guinea

India

Iran

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Mongolia

Mozambique

Namibia

Pakistan

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Tajikistan

Togo

Uganda

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Zimbabwe

Which countries voted against the resolution?

There were seven countries which actively voted against the resolution. Unsurprisingly, Russia was one of them. Belarus, a strong ally of Putin that has allowed passage of Russian military and equipment en route to Ukraine was another.

Mali changed its stance and voted against this week’s resolution, coming out in support of Russia after having twice abstained from voting on U.N. resolutions on Ukraine. In an effort to increase its global influence, Russia has provided its government with renewed military assistance.

Nicaragua and Russia have maintained a security alliance in recent years, with ties between the two going back to the Cold War.

