Uppsala: Three people killed after suspected gunfire at hair salon in Sweden, suspect fled on e-scooter
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Swedish police said they are “investigating the incident as a murder”.
In a statement, police said they had received "several calls from members of the public to report noises that sounded like gunfire." Shortly afterwards, officers discovered multiple people with injuries.
"Several people have been found with injuries that indicate gunfire," police said.
There was no immediate indication of the motive, and the police statement did not provide details about a suspected perpetrator. But Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that the suspect fled the crime scene on an electric scooter.
Authorities have cordoned off a large area of the city.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.