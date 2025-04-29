Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three people have been killed following reports of gunfire at a hair salon in the eastern Swedish city of Uppsala on Tuesday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swedish police said they are “investigating the incident as a murder”.

In a statement, police said they had received "several calls from members of the public to report noises that sounded like gunfire." Shortly afterwards, officers discovered multiple people with injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers cordon off the scene after several people were killed in a shooting at Vaksala Square in central Uppsala, Sweden on April 29, 2025. (Photo by Fredrik SANDBERG / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by FREDRIK SANDBERG/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images) | TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

"Several people have been found with injuries that indicate gunfire," police said.

There was no immediate indication of the motive, and the police statement did not provide details about a suspected perpetrator. But Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that the suspect fled the crime scene on an electric scooter.

Authorities have cordoned off a large area of the city.