Uppsala: Three people killed after suspected gunfire at hair salon in Sweden, suspect fled on e-scooter

57 minutes ago
Three people have been killed following reports of gunfire at a hair salon in the eastern Swedish city of Uppsala on Tuesday.

Swedish police said they are “investigating the incident as a murder”.

In a statement, police said they had received "several calls from members of the public to report noises that sounded like gunfire." Shortly afterwards, officers discovered multiple people with injuries.

Police officers cordon off the scene after several people were killed in a shooting at Vaksala Square in central Uppsala, Sweden on April 29, 2025.
"Several people have been found with injuries that indicate gunfire," police said.

There was no immediate indication of the motive, and the police statement did not provide details about a suspected perpetrator. But Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that the suspect fled the crime scene on an electric scooter.

Authorities have cordoned off a large area of the city.

