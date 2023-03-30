Evan Gershkovich was working in the city of Yekaterinburg when he was arrested by Russian officers

US journalist Evan Gershkovich has been arrested in Russia on suspicion of spying charges. (Credit: Getty Images)

Russian officials have arrested a US journalist on suspicion of spying against the state.

Evan Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg. He resided in the city as a Russian correspondent for the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The arrest has sparked outrage in the US. His employers have attempted to contact officials to locate Gershkovich, while the Biden administration condemned the arrest and detention.

The Kremlin says that Gershkovich was caught "red-handed" undertaking spy, but this has been disputed by the WSJ. Gershkovich's arrest marked the first arrest of an American journalist in Russian since the Cold War, with Russia becoming an increasingly difficult country to report from for foreign journalists amid the Ukraine war.

Here's everything you need to know about the situation.

Who is Evan Gershkovich?

Gershkovich is a 31-year-old reporter for the Wall Street Journal. He is well-known within his field, having worked as a Russian correspondent for multiple outlets throughout his career.

The reporter was born in New York to parents who had emigrated from the Soviet Union. He moved to Russia in 2017.

Previous to his time at the WSJ, Gerchkovich worked for outlets such as Agence France Presse and The Moscow Times. He began his role at the WSJ in January 2022.

Why was Evan Gershkovich arrested in Russia?

The FSB security service arrested the journalist on suspicion of espionage activities. At the time of the arrest, Gershkovich was reporting on the Russian Wagner Group paramilitary organisation.

The alert was raised after Gershkovich lost contact with his editors on Wednesday (29 March) afternoon while reporting in Yekaterinburg. US officials confirmed that his driver had dropped him off at a restaurant in the city before his phone was turned off for two hours.

The FSB security service said that the reporter has been arrested after he "collected information classified as a state secret about the activities of a Russian defence enterprise". It said that he had been detained acting on "acting on US instructions".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added: "This is the responsibility of the FSB, they have already issued a statement. The only thing I can add is, as far as we know, he was caught red-handed."

In a statement, the Wall Street Journal said: "The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US government was "deeply concerned" about his arrest. He said: “In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the Kremlin’s continued attempts to intimidate, repress and punish journalists and civil society voices."