During the 2022 Midterms, Americans will be voting on 34 senator positions and all 435 representative positions. The choice between electing a Republican or Democrat representative and senator can have a far-reaching impact.

Dr Colin Provost, associate professor of public policy at UCL, explains: “The midterms are important largely because control of Congress, the legislative branch of the federal government, is at stake. But also control of about 35 state governments are. So there’s control for quite a bit of the policymaking arena, that within Congress, all 435 congressmen and women are up for re-election in the House of Representatives in the lower house.

“In the House of Representatives, they serve two year terms. So not only can the direction of policymaking shift in several states, but it can at the federal level as well. So currently, President Biden has democratic majorities in both houses of Congress, but it’s looking quite likely that the House will flip to the Republicans and the Senate is a toss up at the moment.”

Therefore, a Republican win in the House and Senate could prevent President Biden from introducing some key policies he had campaigned on during his presidential campaign in 2020. It would mean President Biden may find it difficult to legislate on issues such as erasing student debt and the economy.