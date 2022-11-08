LiveUS Midterm elections 2022 live: Democrats v Republicans in race for Senate and House - results as they come in
US voters will head to the polls today in the Midterm elections after a divisive campaign between Democrats and Republicans.
The GOP - the party of Donald Trump - are tipped to win the House of Representatives and could also take control of the Senate, which would seriously hamper President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. Biden himself has said: “We know in our bones that our democracy is at risk.”
Democrats contend Republican victories could profoundly and adversely reshape the country, eliminating abortion rights nationwide and unleashing broad threats to the very future of American democracy. The results could come in slowly, as there are high numbers of postal votes to count.
Latest projections for House and Senate
FiveThirtyEight, Nate Silver’s data website, has projected the Republicans as favoured to win the House and slightly favoured to win the Senate.
The website’s model says the Republicans will win the Senate 59 out of 100 times, and the Democrats 41 in every 100. While it gives the Republicans an 84% chance of winning the House.
FiveThirtyEight says: “The deluxe version of our model simulates the election 40,000 times to see which party wins the House and the Senate most often. This sample of 100 outcomes gives you an idea of the range of scenarios the model considers possible.”
Americans begin casting votes
Americans have begun casting ballots in the midterm elections after a campaign that exposed the country’s political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future.
Democrats were braced for disappointing results, anxious that their grip on the US House may be slipping and their hold on the US Senate has loosened. The party’s incumbent governors in places like Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada are also staring down serious Republican challengers.
Returning to the White House on Monday night after his final campaign event, President Joe Biden said he thought Democrats would keep the Senate but acknowledged “the House is tougher”.
The Republican Party was optimistic about its prospects, betting that messaging focused on the economy, fuel prices and crime will resonate with voters at a time of soaring inflation and rising violence.
Why are the 2022 midterm elections important?
During the 2022 Midterms, Americans will be voting on 34 senator positions and all 435 representative positions. The choice between electing a Republican or Democrat representative and senator can have a far-reaching impact.
Dr Colin Provost, associate professor of public policy at UCL, explains: “The midterms are important largely because control of Congress, the legislative branch of the federal government, is at stake. But also control of about 35 state governments are. So there’s control for quite a bit of the policymaking arena, that within Congress, all 435 congressmen and women are up for re-election in the House of Representatives in the lower house.
“In the House of Representatives, they serve two year terms. So not only can the direction of policymaking shift in several states, but it can at the federal level as well. So currently, President Biden has democratic majorities in both houses of Congress, but it’s looking quite likely that the House will flip to the Republicans and the Senate is a toss up at the moment.”
Therefore, a Republican win in the House and Senate could prevent President Biden from introducing some key policies he had campaigned on during his presidential campaign in 2020. It would mean President Biden may find it difficult to legislate on issues such as erasing student debt and the economy.
What is the Senate?
The US Senate is the upper chamber of the US Congress. Those elected to the house are known as senators - these senators are grouped into three different classes, with staggered elections every two years.
There are currently 100 senators representing the 50 states with two senators to each state serving a six-year term. The main purpose of the Senate is to provide advice and consent to the House of Representatives.
This includes but is not limited to approving treaties, confirming federal judges and adjudicating impeachment proceedings brought forward by the House of Representatives. Both chambers - the House of Representatives and the Senate - must approve an identical legislative document for it to be passed.
What is the House of Representatives?
The House of Representatives is the lower of the two chambers of the US Congress, my colleague Heather Carrick reports.
No more than 435 politicians proportionately represent the 50 US states, with these representatives commonly referred to as Congressman or Congresswoman.
They each serve a two-year term, with elections taking place during the presidential vote and the midterms. The House of Representatives introduces bills and legislation at a federal level, with Congressmen and Congresswomen also taking part in committees.
What are the US midterm elections?
The Midterms are elections held in the US two years after a presidential election takes place and two years before the next presidential vote is due to take place, my colleague Heather Carrick reports.
The entire of the House of Representatives is on the ballot paper, as well as a third of the Senate, as senators have six-year terms, and also state elections, such as governor racess.
For many voters, it allows them to give their verdict on the progress of policy so far in the terms, while also shaping the ability for the President, whether they be Republican or Democrat, to legislate in the remaining 24 months of their term. Not only can voters vote at a national level, but they can also vote at a state-by-state level, which could have far-reaching consequences.
Candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season.
Republicans were excited about the prospect of winning back Congress while President Joe Biden insisted his party would “surprise the living devil out of a lot of people”.
Democrats contend Republican victories could profoundly and adversely reshape the country, eliminating abortion rights nationwide and unleashing broad threats to the very future of American democracy.
Republicans say the public is tired of Biden’s policies amid high inflation and concerns about crime.
“We know in our bones that our democracy is at risk,” Biden said during an evening rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held governor’s seat. “I want you to know, we’ll meet this moment.”
Arriving back at the White House a short time later, Mr Biden was franker, saying: “I think we’ll win the Senate. I think the House is tougher.”
Asked what the reality of governing will be like, he responded: ”More difficult.”