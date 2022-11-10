LiveUS Midterm elections 2022 live: Joe Biden hails ‘strong night’ for Democrats - results as they come in
US President Joe Biden has claimed vindication the day after the US midterm elections, saying Democrats had “a strong night” and he planned to change nothing about his approach despite facing the likelihood of divided government in the nation’s capital.
He brushed off concerns that Republicans, who are on track to take control of the House of Representatives, will investigate his administration and family in what could swiftly become a bruising stretch of his presidency. “I think the American people will look at all that for what it is, almost comedy,” the president said.
While the Republicans are edging closer to taking Congress, either party could still win the Senate, which hinges on three races that are too close to call. Normally the party in power suffers losses during the president’s first midterm elections, but an expected “red wave” has not materialised.
US Midterm elections live
What’s the latest?
Where do we stand on 10 November?
The Senate still hangs in the balance, and it all comes down to two of the three remaining contests in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.
Whichever party wins two of those contests will control the Senate. This means that Joe Biden would still be able to nominate federal judges and administration officials.
In the race for Congress (the House of Representatives), the Republicans are inching closer to victory, but it hasn’t been as emphatic as many predicted. They currently sit on 207 seats to the Democrats’ 189, according to the New York Times.
What did Biden say?
Last night Joe Biden gave a defiant speech in which he celebrated a “strong night” for his party.
“I’m prepared to work with my Republican colleagues,” he said during a post-election news conference. “The American people have made clear they expect Republicans to work with me as well.”
Reflecting on the results, Biden said: “While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen.”
However, he did acknowledge the “frustration” among voters around the faltering US economy, saying “I get it”. Even so, Biden expressed little interest in changing course on his agenda, saying: “I’m not going to change anything in any fundamental way”.
On the question of whether he will run for a second term in 2024, the 79-year-old Biden remained coy, saying it’s “ultimately a family decision”. His team has been making preparations for another campaign, and Mr Biden said “my intention is that I run again”.
He said he does not “feel any hurry one way or another” about making an announcement, which could come early next year.
Joe Biden addresses nation following election day
President Joe Biden has made a televised address following the midterms election day, calling it a “good day for democracy”.
He began his address by saying: “Democracy been tested in recent years but with their votes, the American people have spoken.”
He made reference to the so-called ‘red wall’ - an expectation of overwhelming support for the Republican Party which failt to materialise.
When questioned if he would look forward to working with a Republican Senate or House, President Biden sais that he was “open to any good ideas”. He added that he would be willing to compromise with the opposition party on a matter of issues, but would not budge on topics such as cutting Medicare or social security.
After admitting that the better-than-expected Democratic result so far made him breathe a “sight of relief”, President Biden was questioned on Donald Trump’s plan to run once again for president in 2024.
The question garnered a laugh from the US leader, before he added: “We’ll just have to demonstrate that he will not take power.”
Georgia Senator race goes to a run-off
Democratic incumbent Sentator Raphael Warnock has confirmed that the state will hold another election in a matter of weeks, as he heads into a run-off vote against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Warnock had gained 49% of the vote, while Walker won 48% - neither candidate won the 50% required to be declared winner outright.
Warnock has represented the state in the Senate since the 2020 election, and he hopes to win a full-term position in the battle against Walker.
Walker is a former American footballer and has gained significant Republican support despite being involved in recent scandals in his personal life.
Georgia is one of the key states for the Democrats to hold onto, as they aim to keep control of the Senate with a slim majority.
Speaking about the run-off vote, which is likely to be held on or around 6 December, Warnock told his followers on Twitter: “We’re going to a runoff, Georgia! Let’s do this one more time!”
Four states - Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin - will decide control of the Senate
Four swing states - Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin - will decide control of the Senate.
Democrats need to win just two of these to take their tally of senators to 50 and win, as Vice President Kamala Harris casts the deciding vote in the case of a 50:50 tie.
At the moment, the Democrats are leading in Arizona, with 66% of the vote counted. The party also leads very slightly in Georgia with 98% of the vote counted, however this state has a rule whereby if no candidate reaches 50% there is a run-off election between the top two candidates.
At the moment, Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, has 49.4%, while his Trump-backed rival Herschel Walker has 48.5%. It appears unlikely Warnock will hit magic 50% mark, given so few votes are left to be counted.
In Nevada, Republican Adam Laxalt is leading Democratic encumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, however local reporters say some of the ballots still to count are likely to vote blue.
While in Wisconsin, Republican santor Ron Johnson has declared victory in his race against Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes, however US news sites have yet to call it. There is around 1% of the vote still to be counted, and around 1 percentage point splitting the candidates. This was a seat the Democrats had hoped to flip.
What do Republicans want?
Mr Gingrich’s “Contract with America” was celebrated as a cornerstone of the Republicans’ 1994 house takeover for offering a concrete list of policies the Republicans would pursue if put in power. Now Republicans are far more circumspect about their aims.
“That’s a very good question. And I’ll let you know when we take it back,” Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell he told reporters in January.
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has offered up a “Commitment to America” – a list of priorities that fits on a pocket-sized card he carries with him that is heavy on slogans and light on detail.
Both may be attempting to avoid the plight of Mr Gingrich, whose “Contract with America” became a liability when Republicans failed to enact it.
House Republicans have said they intend to investigate Mr Biden and his administration. They have also called for a renewed focus on fiscal restraint, a crackdown on illegal immigration at America’s southern border and increased domestic energy production.
Much of it may not matter. Mr Biden, after all, has a veto pen.
Republican dominance in Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis and senator Marco Rubio, both Republicans, offer the latest evidence that Florida is becoming increasingly red. They soared to early re-election victories on Tuesday, both winning Miami-Dade County, which Democrat Hillary Clinton carried by 29 percentage points in 2016.
Florida has been a classic battleground. It twice helped propel Barack Obama to the White House. But the state, where the number of registered Democrats exceeded Republicans in 2020, has shifted increasingly to the right.
That is thanks to Republicans making inroads with Hispanic voters, as well as an influx of new residents, including many retirees, drawn to its lack of an income tax as well as its sunny weather.
“Democrats really have to think about how they are going to rebuild there. The Obama coalition no longer exists,” said Carlos Curbelo, a Republican former member of congress, who called Florida “off the map for the foreseeable future” to Democrats.
Mr DeSantis won the governor’s office in 2018 by only about 30,000 votes. On Tuesday, he flipped at least six counties that he lost that year. Those counties were carried by Mr Biden just two years ago.
History was against the Democrats
In historical terms, the party that celebrates winning the White House is usually mourning a loss in the midterms two years later.
Add to that historical pattern an economy battered by inflation and teetering on recession, throw in fears about crime, and the outcome is close to certain.
For Biden and House Democrats, the likelihood of keeping power in the lower chamber of congress was always slight.
Republicans have expected to gain enough seats to retake the majority. If successful, they also have plans to neuter Mr Biden’s agenda for the next two years.
Since 1906, there have been only three midterms in which the party of the president in power gained House seats: 1934, when the country was struggling with a Depression; 1998, when the US was buoyed by a soaring economy; and 2002, when then-president George W Bush had a sky-high approval rating amid the national feeling of unity after the September 11 attacks.
Red wave failed to materialise
For weeks, Republicans had predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in the US congress, with voters rejecting majority Democrats for failing over skyrocketing inflation and rising crime.
The reality appears far different after early midterm election results on Wednesday, with a more mixed picture rather than the wholesale rejection of President Joe Biden and his party Republicans had hoped for.
Many Democratic incumbents proved surprisingly resilient, outperforming their party’s own expectations. Meanwhile, Democrat John Fetterman won an open senate seat currently held by the Republicans, with other key races that will determine control of the chamber remaining too close to call.
It appears likely that Republican gains will be on far less favourable terms than anticipated.
Key events so far
These are the key events of the day that are likely to decide who controls the Senate.
- John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr Mehmet Oz for a crucial Pennsylvania senate seat vacated by retiring Republican senator Pat Toomey.
- Democratic senator Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker, a Republican, are locked in a close contest in Georgia. This could go to a run off.
- Meanwhile, the Wisconsin race between Republican senator Ron Johnson and Democrat Mandela Barnes hangs in the balance.
- The outcome of the remaining two seats that will determine which party will hold a Senate majority – Arizona and Nevada – may not be known for days, because both states conduct elections in part by mail ballots, which take a long time to count.
Abortion victories in Kentucky and Michigan
One of the key policy areas ahead of election day was abortion rights. The Democrats saw a big boost in the polls when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June, and the party has made it a major campaigning area ever since.
And during the Midterms, votes have delivered decisive victories for abortion rights. Even in Republican Kentucky, which has one of the USA’s most restrictive bans, an anti-abortion amendment was defeated. This could allow abortion access to be restored.
And in Michigan, California and Vermont voters approved ballot initiatives to enshrine the right to abortion into their state constitutions.