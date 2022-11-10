Where do we stand on 10 November?

The Senate still hangs in the balance, and it all comes down to two of the three remaining contests in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

Whichever party wins two of those contests will control the Senate. This means that Joe Biden would still be able to nominate federal judges and administration officials.

In the race for Congress (the House of Representatives), the Republicans are inching closer to victory, but it hasn’t been as emphatic as many predicted. They currently sit on 207 seats to the Democrats’ 189, according to the New York Times.

What did Biden say?

Last night Joe Biden gave a defiant speech in which he celebrated a “strong night” for his party.

“I’m prepared to work with my Republican colleagues,” he said during a post-election news conference. “The American people have made clear they expect Republicans to work with me as well.”

Joe Biden takes questions from reporters at the White House last night (Getty Images)

Reflecting on the results, Biden said: “While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen.”

However, he did acknowledge the “frustration” among voters around the faltering US economy, saying “I get it”. Even so, Biden expressed little interest in changing course on his agenda, saying: “I’m not going to change anything in any fundamental way”.

On the question of whether he will run for a second term in 2024, the 79-year-old Biden remained coy, saying it’s “ultimately a family decision”. His team has been making preparations for another campaign, and Mr Biden said “my intention is that I run again”.