Used Pagani Zonda sells for £8.67m at RM Sotheby’s auction

A used Pagani Zonda with just 6,00 miles on the clock has sold for £8.67m at a Sotheby's auction.

The luxury 12-cylinder-engine Pagani Zonda 760 LM Roadster, registered in Andorra, sold for $11.03m (£8.67m) in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

Newsflash obtained a statement from William Driscoll from RM Sotheby's saying: "The 'One-Off' concept and the special series—today better known as the Grandi Complicazioni series—encompasses the Zonda Tricolore, the Zonda Cinque, and the Zonda 760."

The 2014 Pagani Zonda LM Roadster, which sold for £8.67m at an auction in Dubai, UAE | RM Sotheby's/NF/newsX

RM Sotheby's, a strategic partnership between RM Auctions, which deals in classic car auctions, and Sotheby's, said: "These represent the pinnacle of the product range for Pagani and are a result of state-of-the-art knowledge, technological application, driveability, and safety. The uniqueness of the stylistic expression makes the design features of the model exclusive, as well as the direct involvement of the customer and Pagani’s team.

"In this case, for the first time with the Zonda offered here, the client asked Pagani to create a new Zonda model inspired by the Le Mans sport prototypes.

"This entailed the development of 60 dedicated components, including the original front bonnet with its distinctive design and belonging to the two unique existing LMs—one Coupe and one Roadster—which, together with the rest of the bodywork, required a dedicated aerodynamic study due to the uniqueness of the shapes in order to optimise the vehicle’s extreme performance."

Due to its exclusivity, Pagani Automobili keeps the moulds for all 60 components if they ever need to be replaced.

The auction house added: "The vehicle book, which is made for each individual car and meticulously collects the entire history of each component since its birth and completes the information with the entire maintenance programme along its life, can be consulted in the company’s Atelier.

"At the time of cataloguing, the car's odometer read 9,604 kilometres."

