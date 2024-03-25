Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A video released by a person on board the Carnival Freedom cruise ship shows flames billowing out of a funnel while onlookers comment "that's not good". The footage shows a fire on the port side of the ship's exhaust funnel at around 3.15pm local time on Saturday, March 23.

Witnesses reported the ship may have been struck by lightning, but that has not been confirmed and the cause is still being investigated, according to the cruise line. Heath Barnes, of Woodsboro, Maryland, USA, said: "I am traveling with my nephew and his two friends and they came running into the cabin and said the ship is on fire.

"I thought they were giving me a hard time but I got up and went out on the balcony and sure enough the flames and smoke was pouring out of the tail. This is my 18th cruise with Carnival and this was the most interesting one. It’s not their fault, it’s mother nature."

According to a statement by the cruise line, the fire appeared to be extinguished about two hours after it ignited. There were no reported injuries to guests, but two firefighting crew members were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The Carnival Freedom cruise ship caught fire near Bahamas on Saturday, March 23