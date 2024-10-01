Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the painful moment a man repairing the roof falls to the ground and smashes into a dog cage, where he lands on the terrified hound shortly before the cage topples over, trapping them both.

The bizarre video was shot in the city of Zigong in Sichuan, south-western China, on September 23.

The video shows the man, named Mr Wan, on top of the roof as he attempts to repair a hole when he stands on a place without support and drops through, landing on the dog cage underneath where the hound is peacefully sleeping.

A man fell into a dog cage while repairing a roof in Zigong, China. The dog was reportedly fine.

The moment he landed on the sleeping dog was captured on CCTV, and although he ended up stuck in the cage with the dog, he said he was glad that he had a soft landing and had avoided poles that were sticking up from the ground, which could have caused a more serious incident.

He joked: "I don't know who was more terrified, the dog or me. Fortunately, neither of us was badly hurt, although the dog had some bruises, I'm sure."

