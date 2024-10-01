Bizarre video shows man landing in dog cage while repairing house roof in China
The bizarre video was shot in the city of Zigong in Sichuan, south-western China, on September 23.
The video shows the man, named Mr Wan, on top of the roof as he attempts to repair a hole when he stands on a place without support and drops through, landing on the dog cage underneath where the hound is peacefully sleeping.
The moment he landed on the sleeping dog was captured on CCTV, and although he ended up stuck in the cage with the dog, he said he was glad that he had a soft landing and had avoided poles that were sticking up from the ground, which could have caused a more serious incident.
He joked: "I don't know who was more terrified, the dog or me. Fortunately, neither of us was badly hurt, although the dog had some bruises, I'm sure."
