A dramatic video of a tornado warning in Chicago has emerged, as dangerous storms ripped through some parts of the city.

The video, which was taken by NationalWorld publishing editor Nicola Adam who is currently in Chicago, shows a blaring siren piercing the air, with the sound of strong winds and heavy rain being heard howling in the background.

The tornado warning, sent by the National Weather Service to residents, described the emergency alert as “extreme”. The message read: “TORNADO WARNING in this area until 11pm CDT (5am BST). Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

A tornado warning was briefly issued for downtown Chicago and other central areas late Sunday night. Initially set to run until 11pm, the warning was lifted by 10.50pm. According to CBS News, the affected area extended north to Old Town, west to Lawndale, and south through Bridgeport, Back of the Yards, the South Loop, and Bronzeville.

Although no tornadoes were confirmed, the storm's rotation was strong enough to justify the warning. The storm caused widespread wind damage across the city.