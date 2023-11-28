A passenger on board a Southwest Airlines plane was taken to hospital after opening the emergency exit and climbing onto the wing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A passenger was taken to hospital after he opened a plane's emergency exit and climbed onto the wing. The 38-year-old man, who is believed to have been suffering from a "mental health emergency", jumped to the ground and ran across the tarmac before being captured by staff near the plane in New Orleans.

The Southwest Airlines flight had not yet taken off from Louis Armstrong International Airport when the incident happened on Sunday evening (November 26). The airline told NBC News that the passenger was taken to hospital for evaluation and there are no criminal charges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement: "There is no indication that the man left anything on the plane, nor was he found in possession of any weapons of any type. He is not expected to face any criminal charges locally, however, the investigation has been referred to federal authorities. No one was injured during the incident."

The airline said that after a brief delay, the flight eventually departed to Atlanta and continued to its final destination of Baltimore. “We commend our flight and ground crews for their swift action and apologize to our customers for their inconvenience,” the airline told NBC.

Emergency exit onboard November 26 flight to Atlanta from Louis Armstrong International Airport was opened by a passenger who escaped through it distressing fellow passengers. (@zedweb08 /TMX / SWNS)