Heavy rain in the area has caused more than 100 lanslides and killed at least seven people

Dramatic video footage has captured the moment a heroic bystander jumped into a fast-flowing river to rescue a young girl who fell in and got swept away. While others recorded and watched from the sidelines, one man risked his own life to save the young seven-year-old who was in trouble in the war.

A video shows the man swimming towards the girl who appears to be face down in the water floating in the current.

The girl accidentally fell into the river in Qingyuan City, Guangdong Province, China forcing the hero to leap from the bank into the water. Rainfall has been an issue since Typhoon Kaikui made landfall more than a week ago.

Eventually, he manages to grab her and bring her back to the shore. Helpful onlookers attend to the child once she is out of the water.

The footage was captured on September 11 and no related injuries were reported.

However, others in the south of China haven't been as lucky due to relentless rains causing a host of disasters and claiming at least seven lives.

Typhoon Haikui has since been downgraded to a tropical storm but unrelenting rain is still causing issues.

More than 100 landslides have been reported, trapping about 1,360 residents in floodwaters and killing at least seven people in the region, according to state media.

Roads have been destroyed, trees uprooted, and flooding is a major issue too.